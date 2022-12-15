Midlands Voices: A Christmas truce in 2022

On Christmas Eve and Christmas Day of 1914, one of the remarkable events of history occurred along the Western Front of the Great War. British, French and German soldiers emerged from their trenches, but they surfaced from the muddy abyss not for fighting but for fellowship.

It began with singing on Christmas Eve, the sound carrying across no man’s land between bitter enemies. Exactly what happened next is as varied as the men along the entire 500-mile front.

In some places, German soldiers emerged and called out “Merry Christmas” in English. Elsewhere, Germans held up signs reading “You no shoot, we no shoot.” Soldiers swapped stories and jokes, cigarettes and food. Many accounts of the truce mention soccer, but mud-soaked leather boots and balls prevented organized matches from getting very far.

Here’s my proposal for us today — can we use the 1914 Christmas truce as inspiration to take a break from the hyperpartisanship and political rancor that consumes us?

I’m not saying we need to stop disagreeing. Just like those muddy soldiers a century ago, you don’t need to abandon your principles or your mission (whatever your principles or mission might be). But if actual combatants can put down their machine guns and mortars, surely we can step away from our keyboards and cable news for a few weeks, right?

But before you do that, let me tell you a couple important things about the 1914 Christmas truce:

First, it happened from the bottom up. There was no order that went out from the generals to the troops. In fact, Pope Benedict XV’s call for just such a truce was promptly and firmly rejected by the nations’ leaders. The lesson here is that you shouldn’t wait for politicians or pundits to lead the way. You do it. You make your neighbor some cookies. You volunteer. You lead the way in grace and forgiveness with your family members. Just maybe, we regular denizens of Omaha can be an example for others in our community.

Here’s the second thing you should know about the 1914 Christmas truce — not everyone participated. In many places, combat continued as before. In some places, soldiers attempting a truce were nonetheless shot at by opposing forces. One young British lieutenant welcomed the “return of good old sniping” late on Christmas Day.

And you, my friend, should expect that for some among us, the temptation of “good old sniping” is just too great. You shouldn’t expect universal peace in 2022 any more than in 1914, but we can take the initiative of reminding others — and ourselves — of our shared humanity. We can choose to remember that, no matter our background or beliefs, we have far more in common than we have differences.

I’m tired of life in the trenches of 2022. So this holiday season, I’m climbing out into no man’s land because I think that peace and good will are worth the risk. I hope to see you there.