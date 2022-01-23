Midlands Voices: A commitment to conservation transcends our differences

Nature unites people like little else. Some of us are hikers, hunters or anglers; some simply enjoy the birds in their yards. Every one of us relies on healthy land and water. And where many other issues may divide us, we have always believed that a commitment to conservation overwhelmingly transcends our differences.

Despite that, 2021 was a tumultuous year for conservation. For example, we saw healthy skepticism for America the Beautiful’s seemingly vague objectives become a source of disinformation at angry town halls. The question for the conservation community became, “What do Nebraskans really want for our state’s land and water?” To find out, a coalition of Nebraska conservation groups took the unusual step of engaging pollster New Bridge Strategy.

Just as we expected, Nebraskans said they support conservation action, regardless of political persuasion. We found that 79% of Republicans, 84% of independents and 83%of Democrats said that more needs to be done in Nebraska to protect land, water and wildlife.

So, how do we do more in a state like Nebraska, where 95% of the land is in private ownership? One effective way is through the use of conservation easements.