Midlands Voices: A commitment to conservation transcends our differences

Nature unites people like little else. Some of us are hikers, hunters or anglers; some simply enjoy the birds in their yards. Every one of us relies on healthy land and water. And where many other issues may divide us, we have always believed that a commitment to conservation overwhelmingly transcends our differences.
Despite that, 2021 was a tumultuous year for conservation. For example, we saw healthy skepticism for America the Beautiful’s seemingly vague objectives become a source of disinformation at angry town halls. The question for the conservation community became, “What do Nebraskans really want for our state’s land and water?” To find out, a coalition of Nebraska conservation groups took the unusual step of engaging pollster New Bridge Strategy.
Just as we expected, Nebraskans said they support conservation action, regardless of political persuasion. We found that 79% of Republicans, 84% of independents and 83%of Democrats said that more needs to be done in Nebraska to protect land, water and wildlife.
So, how do we do more in a state like Nebraska, where 95% of the land is in private ownership? One effective way is through the use of conservation easements.
An easement restricts only certain agreed-upon uses of the land, customized to landowner wishes. In Nebraska, easements often support and even enhance agriculture, hunting and ecotourism on private land. Used strategically, they can provide an outsize conservation benefit on high-value habitat while supporting family farms, ranches, rural communities, and landowners.
Landowners want the option to decide if easements are right for them. Switzer Ranch, home to the Calamus Outfitters in Loup County, has an easement on part of its operation. “The conservation of our natural areas is through working lands,” said Sarah Sortum, rancher and co-founder. “Private property owners are the best stewards of the land. We’re in the best position to make a really informed decision about what should happen in the future.”
Fully 90% of Nebraskans not only support conservation easements, they support using public money to pay for them; namely, through grants from the Nebraska Environmental Trust. The trust and its board have allocated lottery proceeds toward natural resource conservation since 1993, including conservation easements on important habitat.
Yet, as the board make-up of the trust has changed, the tool has fallen out of favor among some of its members. This represents not only a lost opportunity for landowners, but also money left on the table. Often, these awards are paired with matching dollars from inside and outside the state, effectively doubling Nebraska’s bang for our buck.
With the introduction of LB1135 in the Unicameral, this conversation is especially timely. If passed, this legislation will undermine the benefits of easements and diminish landowner control.
We are thrilled, but not surprised, that Nebraskans are united around conservation. As your fellow citizens and devoted conservationists, we are more committed than ever to protect nature in Nebraska for its own sake, for our wildlife, and for its contribution to our own well-being. Let’s not leave easements out of the conversation about the future we all want for our state.
John Cougher is state director of The Nature Conservancy. Audubon Nebraska and the Sierra Club contributed to drafting this article. Audubon, Sierra Club, Lower Platte South Natural Resource District and The Nature Conservancy committed funding to conduct the polling.
Midlands Voices January 2022
Midlands Voices columns published in January 2022.
State Sen. John McCollister writes: "Republican voters have been so pumped full of lies from conservative talk radio, Fox News and conspiracy outlets like OANN, that any law is then seen as some draconian overreach of government power."
The last two years have taught us that we don’t have the luxury of working in silos any longer.
Kenneth Keith writes: "We once again have the opportunity to rise to the occasion, to come together in the face of adversity."
Gov. Pete Ricketts: "On behalf of all Nebraskans, thank you to members of the Nebraska National Guard for your dedicated service to our state."
Today, our state and our nation both face pressing needs for which the University of Nebraska at Omaha is in a strategic position to provide solutions.
State Sen. Megan Hunt plans to introduce legislation removing Nebraska's legal hurdles to abortion.
John Cougher is state director of The Nature Conservancy. Audubon Nebraska and the Sierra Club contributed to drafting this article. Audubon, Sierra Club, Lower Platte South Natural Resource District and The Nature Conservancy committed funding to conduct the polling.