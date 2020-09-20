Midlands Voices: A GOP call to reconsider the Legislature's nonpartisanship

The calls for nonpartisanship from Nebraska progressives seem rather strange to me. They decry the lack of civility, the extreme polarization, and press the need for compromise in the Legislature. It is a case of one overtly partisan group is calling out another overtly partisan group for being partisan. As if we shouldn’t be political in politics.
And that is absurd.
Our political climate is very divided, but the cause of that division is not partisanship. It is not even the divergent views of upholding the traditional institutions of society versus tearing down the system to start again that seems to be the core argument between conservatives and progressives. The problem is that many people are wrapping up their entire identities into their politics. Whenever their political ideology and beliefs are criticized or merely disagreed with, that becomes a deeply personal attack against them as an individual. Pretending that removing political parties will solve it is delusional.
Nonpartisanship papers over the very serious and significant disagreements within the Legislature. There is an excessively enforced unity that creates a certain mob mentality, intolerant of contrary thought. If you question the worth of nonpartisanship, you are attacked as hyper-partisan and only wanting the extreme polarization of Congress. How is shutting down any debate you don’t like in any way democratic?
We saw a very clear depiction of the enforced unity in the waning days of the most recent legislative session when State Sen. Justin Wayne brought up difficult, complicated topics and questioned the procedures and standards taken by the body. He was punished for this, and I believe, even though I disagreed with many of his positions, unfairly so.
Which only shines a spotlight on the fact that there has been a crisis of leadership in our Legislature for quite some time. Without the organization that partisan caucuses bring, the body has been rudderless and subject to personal differences and drama between the members. There is no coherent agenda other than each member’s own self-interest, nothing forcing common principles and standards to hold them to. Each so-called “independent contractor” leaves the public at a loss who to blame when legislation they care about fails to become law, or legislation they despise does. There is no accountability in a nonpartisan Legislature.
This issue becomes more transparent on the campaign trail. When there are clear differences between candidates, then people know who they are voting for. A healthy democracy demands distinct parties with clear policy differences, so that voters clearly know why they like one person and dislike the other.
Like it or not, the everyday Nebraskan does not have the time to thoroughly analyze and dissect a candidate’ positions. They have work, children to raise, their own lives to lead. Even if you knew nothing about the candidate or what positions they hold, labeling which party they belong at least gives some indication of what types of policies they would support or oppose. Without clear differences like that, elections become mere popularity contests, a matter to see who is able to raise and spend the most money.
Is that really something that anybody wants?
At the end of the day, this maddening obsession with nonpartisanship, the overriding desire to get along, to not hurt feelings, needs to end. Nebraska voters have not had a voice on this since 1934; it is time for them to decide whether to keep the Legislature nonpartisan or not.
Politics may not be gentle. But we don’t want it to be.
Chris Chappelear, a Bennington resident, is a former chairman of the Nebraska Federation of Young Republicans.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!