Midlands Voices: A GOP call to reconsider the Legislature's nonpartisanship

We saw a very clear depiction of the enforced unity in the waning days of the most recent legislative session when State Sen. Justin Wayne brought up difficult, complicated topics and questioned the procedures and standards taken by the body. He was punished for this, and I believe, even though I disagreed with many of his positions, unfairly so.

Which only shines a spotlight on the fact that there has been a crisis of leadership in our Legislature for quite some time. Without the organization that partisan caucuses bring, the body has been rudderless and subject to personal differences and drama between the members. There is no coherent agenda other than each member’s own self-interest, nothing forcing common principles and standards to hold them to. Each so-called “independent contractor” leaves the public at a loss who to blame when legislation they care about fails to become law, or legislation they despise does. There is no accountability in a nonpartisan Legislature.

This issue becomes more transparent on the campaign trail. When there are clear differences between candidates, then people know who they are voting for. A healthy democracy demands distinct parties with clear policy differences, so that voters clearly know why they like one person and dislike the other.