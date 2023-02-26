Friday marked one year since the illegal and unwarranted full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine. Putin’s “peacekeeping” has, of course, done just the opposite: thousands of Ukrainian civilians have died and Russian military forces have met a fierce and determined Ukrainian resistance.

Instead of a tidy “special military operation,” frustrated Russian forces have resorted to indiscriminately attacking civilian infrastructure, forcibly deporting Ukrainian children and involuntarily Russifying portions of Ukraine.

In sum, war has been nothing short of abject horror. A year in, I find myself asking why? Why would Putin do this to the Ukrainian people? Why would he risk his own legacy for such a venture? Why did he think the 2014 annexation of Crimea was insufficient? And why does Putin continue to commit military forces to the Ukrainian quagmire in spite of their many failures so far?

This week, I found a helpful answer to the “why” question in a surprising place — the Federalist papers, specifically in “Federalist No. 4.”

In that 1787 essay, John Jay (writing under the pseudonym, Publius) reminds his readers that “there are pretended as well as just causes for war.” Indeed, the Russian justifications for aggression were based in fantasy: Putin declared a crusade against “Ukrainian Nazis,” characterized the Ukrainian democracy as a “terrorist state,” and insisted that Russia’s primary enemy in Ukraine is “Satanism.”

If these justifications seem strangely personal, the most likely reason is that they in fact reflect the delusions of the Russian leader himself, rather than the will of its people. What could provide more insight into Putin’s psyche than John Jay’s observation that “absolute monarchs will often make war when their nations are to get nothing by it, but for the purposes and objects merely personal, such as thirst for military glory, revenge for personal affronts, ambition, or private compacts to aggrandize or support their particular families or partisans.”

Is the United States immune to wars based on purposes and objects that are “merely personal?” Certainly not, and Jay prescribes preventive medication to keep it that way: “union and a good national government as necessary … to repress and discourage it.” In other words, health at home — through unity among fellow citizens and effectiveness in the halls of government — is a prophylactic against problems abroad.

If that leaves you feeling somewhat discouraged, I get it. These days, our nation doesn’t feel too unified, and our government seems anything but effective. As but one example, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s call this week for a “national divorce” was as disturbing as it was ahistorical.

The way to avoid war (in Ukraine and elsewhere) is not, as the congresswoman believes, to adopt isolationist policies and instead target perceived enemies here at home. Rather, as John Jay explained in “Federalist No. 4,” our aim should be a federal government that is “efficient and well-administered” and a people who are “free, contented, and united.”

By remembering and observing the lessons of our founders, we can ensure no one like Putin ever leads the United States.