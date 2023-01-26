Midlands Voices: A love letter to Selective Service System Board 28

Fifty years ago Friday, President Richard Nixon’s administration officially announced the end of mandatory military conscription. For millions of young American men in the 1960s and ’70s, including me, the draft had been a sword hanging over our heads.

We feared this letter from Uncle Sam, “Greeting: You are hereby ordered for induction into the Armed Forces of the United States.”

The letters came from local offices of the U.S. Selective Service System. They were places to avoid, unless you were seeking deferments for college, marriage, or medical issues. I was not one of them.

In the summer of 1968, at the age of 22, reeling from a football injury that had stalled my career with the Nebraska Cornhuskers, I decided that what I needed was a change of venue. I would volunteer for the Army. I drove myself down to Douglas County Local Board No. 28, housed in the Federal Building, 215 N. 17th St. With trepidation, I expected to encounter efficient but brusque bureaucrats, driven by an insatiable need to feed warm bodies into the massive U.S. war machine being ground up in the steamy jungles of southeast Asia. At least, that was the myth.

What I found was Frances A. Tiner.

Gentle, soft-spoken, empathetic. The chief clerk, about my mother’s age. When I told her I was ready to surrender my remaining year of college deferment, her eyes misted up. At nearby desks, two colleagues, Ethyl and Stephanie, leaned in, listening.

“Are you sure?” Frances asked. “This is one of the most important decisions of your entire life.”

“I need a change,” I said. “I’m ready, take me.”

They were so kind. I felt bad ruining their day. Frances helped me fill out the papers. “Please take care,” they said. I promised I’d write.

***

Fifty-four years later, I’d all but forgotten. Then, in June of 2021, Megan Cunningham of Omaha, whom I had never met, found me via the internet. Her grandmother had passed away eight years earlier and, in going through her files, Megan had found “letters from Mr. Critchlow.” Did I want them?

***

While incomplete, the correspondence saved by Frances partially traces my time in the U.S. Army.

Sept. 4, 1968, from Ft. Lewis, Washington: “It rains a lot. The food is relatively good. There are certain things about going into the Army which I can already see as having great value for directionless youths.”

Oct. 17, 1968, Ft. Lewis: “I have really enjoyed basic training. Going to Artillery School at Ft. Sill, KS. Has anybody, hippies or otherwise, come in yet to pour black paint on your files?”

January 1969, from Ft. Benning, Georgia: “This tower we jumped from in our second week of (Airborne) training. It was a ball. My Pathfinder Class (special recon) starts 10 March.”

Aug. 12, 1969, Republic of Vietnam: “My comrades are increasingly amazed that I get letters from my draft board. They run around shouting that I’m being drafted and will have to serve another year here.

“I did finally get to see action first-hand – exciting, frightening, appalling. I won’t go into details.

“I have captured a Vietnamese Communist recruiting poster after a hard-fought battle. Translated, it says, ‘One hundred years is a very short time. A lifetime is a very short time compared to the lifetime of our country. If you are a man, you will join our armies and help save our country. If you do not join, you are not a human being!”

Sept. 16, 1969, Great Lakes Naval Hospital, Illinois: “Pardon my handwriting until I regain full use of my hand. I really enjoyed Vietnam, liked my job there and the excitement. I would like to go back but doubt I will be healthy soon enough.

“My comrades still find it unusual that I correspond with my Selective Service Board, but in reality, I regard you as good friends now rather than Board 28 clerks.”

Oct. 29, 1969, Great Lakes Naval Hospital: “It was a treat to come back to the hospital and get a card signed by Mayor Leahy. It was great to see each of you (on a leave) and to be able to spend time with you.”

Jan. 22, 1970, Great Lakes Naval Hospital: “I am being discharged and going to Ft. Riley, KS, where I will probably be a clerk or instructor or something relatively easy. Ha!”

***

When I was wounded on Aug. 19, 1969, while serving as a forward observer with the infantry in a major battle, all of the letters from Board 28 were lost with my backpack. I can’t remember exactly what they wrote, but I know they were of enormous comfort.

And so on this anniversary, I want to say a public thank you to Frances, Ethyl and Stephanie. More than 50 years ago, they put a face of compassion on the American government at a fraught time. More personally, they brought solace to one young soldier struggling to survive in a hostile land far from home.

I will never forget them.