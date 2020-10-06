Midlands Voices: A memorable conversation with Omaha's Bob Gibson

One summer in the late 1980s I attended a business editor’s conference in St. Louis, a gathering more memorable for my discovering the pedal steel guitar hall of fame in the basement of a downtown hotel, and for my opportunity to talk to the greatest righthanded major league pitcher of my lifetime, Bob Gibson.

Bob McCoy, a Tecumseh native, as am I, was an editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, and had great connections with the Cardinals, so he got me a press box pass for one day game at Busch Stadium.

That was delightful enough, to see a game from the catbird seat. I took a chance and asked the press box aide who greeted me if I might have a few minutes after the game to talk to Gibson, who did the pre-game and post-game shows on Cardinal radio broadcasts. I thought of him as an uncommentater. Gibson knew more about the subtleties of the game than anybody I ever heard on TV or radio.

Luck was with me. Gibson agreed and after his post-game show he greeted me cordially and we sat in the press box overlooking the diamond. Impeccably dressed in sport jacket and necktie, he was an impressive presence, as I knew he would be, and looked like he could still mow them down from the mound, as he did major league batters from the late ‘50s to the mid-70s. It would be presumptuous to call them hitters when Gibson was on the mound.