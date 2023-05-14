May is National Older Americans month. A time to celebrate the good things about aging. And yes, there are good things. It is also a time to honor aging adults and those who support them for their contributions to our lives and our communities.

There is a lovely excerpt from the Talmud of an older man planting trees: A younger man comes along asking him why he is bothering to do so. His response is telling as he recognizes his role in honoring the past by planting for the future.

Look around your yard, your neighborhood, someone along the way ensured you could benefit from the beauty of a sugar maple or a mighty oak providing courage and shade. The late John Mulhall comes to mind, an Irish immigrant, who had the tenacity and vision for Omaha to be a city of beauty through trees and landscaping. A lesson embraced by sons and grandchildren. Isn’t this the job of all families — to continue traditions that prove to be of value to the future?

There are other examples of people whose lives have had an influence on us today in hopes for a better tomorrow. Consider the abundant generosity and generativity across the state, given at a time in life when people are more concerned about others than themselves. These are people who despite their own aging found a need to give of their time, talent, and treasure to create paths of opportunity and support for future generations.

From programs and buildings such as the Intercultural Senior Center in Omaha to the new space for Aging Partners at Victory Park in Lincoln, a new cohort of older adults are honored because of a willingness by others to give of their surplus. The aging experience is not going away, it is our response to this opportunity that matters most to allow older adults the chance to age with the dignity they have earned and deserve.

One critical response is in the preparation of others to support them. This is an investment, and it is often someone who in mid-life or beyond that embraces this opportunity to give for the future. Within the University of Nebraska system, there are individuals who have established scholarships and named professorships and chairs (a personal thank you to Terry and Judy Haney and Dr. Betty Foster) to fund students and faculty in their journey. An example of aging adults continuing to find ways to give back.

Yet generosity goes beyond money. Having a sense of what could be is another act of giving. Our own department of gerontology, one of the oldest free-standing programs in the country, came about because of the courage and vision of people like Dr. David Peterson and others who saw the critical need for training people to think about aging in a unique way.

Peterson along with Drs. Jim Thorson, Chuck Powell, Bruce Horacek, Leo Missinne and Shirley Waskel spent their careers working to ensure gerontology students and graduates would be prepared to serve a growing aging population. As the third generation of gerontologists, led by Dr. Chris Kelly, commit to educating students at UNO and UNL about aging, the initial mission and vision of the department continues at a time when not teaching and thinking about gerontology would be catastrophic.

Each of these people has had an influence on the lives of others. We have much to be grateful for in their past and present contributions. As we consider the future, where are you in “planting a tree” for others? If you are not sure where to start, try spending time with older adults, they are ready and willing to show you the way. There is no better way to honor people as they age.