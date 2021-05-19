Midlands Voices: A Nebraskan recounts positives, heartache in his visits to Gaza

I eventually reached my destination and spent a week with the small but vibrant Christian community. The welcome was warm and excitement genuine. They didn’t want pity; they wanted relationship. I witnessed a wedding that was attended by both Christians and Muslims. I spent time delivering food to impoverished families and visited some of the Christian schools. I witnessed St. Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity operate an orphanage for over 30 handicapped children and elderly. I observed Lutheran groups building housing, and Christian and Muslim people of goodwill work hand in hand to improve the daily life of the non-political elite in Gaza.

I also witnessed the black flag of ISIS being flown as I drove the streets. I noticed the development of tunnels in close proximity to schools at a frequency too great to be coincidence. I experienced the smell of raw sewage from the enclave of 2 million people, seeping into the Mediterranean, seemingly untreated. I heard of people being driven from their homes by political groups. I also heard the hum of Israeli drones flying overhead and the bright lights of the nightly enforcement of the naval blockade.