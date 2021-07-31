Midlands Voices: A new conservative vision can boost Nebraska

Since time immemorial, what young person hasn’t dreamed of setting off into the world? To live a life different from what they have known?
It’s then not terribly surprising that a number of recent graduates leave the state every year to seek greener pastures elsewhere. Yet in his June 24 Midlands Voices essay, John Grinvalds seemed to make the case that college graduates will continue to flee Nebraska unless the state totally capitulated to the unreasonable demands of the left.
These claims that Nebraska’s political climate is the cause of our state’s brain drain — that the death penalty’s existence in this state is reason enough to not raise a family here, that there is a stifling, repressive air in the states — are a complete fantasy. If that were true, then how to explain the tremendous growth of conservative states like Texas, Florida and South Carolina?
The reason people leave this state after graduating is simple: They can find more, higher-paying jobs elsewhere.
It really is a shame, but something I completely understand. But the claims made by Mr. Grinvalds, and any typical conservative response you’d expect, deal with the politics of the past. It is nothing more than the old debate of limited government versus big government we have had since the New Deal. The only answers provided are more new programs or fight the government, but those are non sequitur to our problems today. There is a new debate and a realignment of politics that is looming ever closer on the horizon.
As a millennial and a conservative myself, I do not think not every point made by Mr. Grinvalds is entirely wrong. Certainly, there are some elements in Nebraska’s political culture that are disgusting, such as the good old boy nature of state elections where party nominations are bought and individuals are pressured to not seek election to open seats because they aren’t next in line.
The greatest unease felt by the left and the right has its roots in the libertarian mindset that has infected Republican thought for the past 40 years: special tax breaks and incentives for the corporations and well-connected, austerity and reduced services for the average person.
Despite what the chambers of commerce and politicians say, there is nothing conservative about obsessing on cutting taxes and removing deregulation when it actively destroys communities and families in this state. Yet that is the path our state’s leaders have taken over the years. There is no bigger, more beautiful vision that they offer.
We need to make it easier to live where you want, like in small towns, and make it easier to have and create families and have kids. Specifics of policies can change depending on the circumstances of the time, but these should be our overarching goals. Especially in a state like Nebraska, we need to do whatever we can into whatever it takes to build up our population and make it easier for people to live near their families and in the communities that they want to — not have to move to Omaha or move out of state in order to be able to live a middle-class life on a single income.
We need to be willing to use political power to enact a new conservative vision for society.
I do not trust our current political leaders to enact this new conservative vision. They are wedded to a conservatism where the primary metrics of success are a booming stock market and a thriving corporate class. They have lost focus on other things that matter, like the deterioration of communities, the family, and even human dignity.
Instead of fighting against one another, we need to be dedicated to preserving the nation’s virtues for the benefit of ordinary Americans. Fight against the power of both economic and cultural elites pushing changes harmful to the people.
Chris Chappelear is a former chairman of the Nebraska Federation of Young Republicans and is president of Long Pine Creek, LLC. On Twitter:
@chrischappele