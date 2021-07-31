Midlands Voices: A new conservative vision can boost Nebraska

As a millennial and a conservative myself, I do not think not every point made by Mr. Grinvalds is entirely wrong. Certainly, there are some elements in Nebraska’s political culture that are disgusting, such as the good old boy nature of state elections where party nominations are bought and individuals are pressured to not seek election to open seats because they aren’t next in line.

The greatest unease felt by the left and the right has its roots in the libertarian mindset that has infected Republican thought for the past 40 years: special tax breaks and incentives for the corporations and well-connected, austerity and reduced services for the average person.

Despite what the chambers of commerce and politicians say, there is nothing conservative about obsessing on cutting taxes and removing deregulation when it actively destroys communities and families in this state. Yet that is the path our state’s leaders have taken over the years. There is no bigger, more beautiful vision that they offer.