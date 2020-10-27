Midlands Voices: A pro-life Catholic case for Biden, Harris and Eastman

Distinguished climate scientist Michael Mann recently maintained that re-election of Donald Trump would make it “essentially impossible” to avoid catastrophic climate change that threatens civilization. “The future of this planet,” Mann concludes, “is now in the hands of American citizens.” Considering “Could Nebraska’s 2nd District really be the key to winning the presidential race?” (World-Herald, Oct. 7) and the significance of Iowa to the election, this is uniquely true for Omaha-Council Bluffs.

As Catholic theologians, we support Biden, Harris, and Eastman on pro-life, values-based grounds.

Voting promotes values. For Catholics, these include truth, justice, love, life, dignity (especially of the poor), creation and the common good. These may be “weighted” differently, but all are interconnected and must be pursued together. Promoting values requires rejecting disvalues like dishonesty and prejudiced nationalism. Since voting selects candidates, voters must discern which candidates have the character, competence, and issue stances to best promote values and oppose disvalues.