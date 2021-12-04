Midlands Voices: A range of public-private partnerships strengthen Omaha

Howard W. Buffett and William Eimicke in their recent book “Social Value Investing: A Management Framework for Effective Partnerships” make a compelling case for applying value investing to solve public issues. PPPs may be formed to address issues like housing, food insecurity, health care, the environment, and historic preservation.

They define a PPP as “a voluntary collaboration between organizations from two or more sectors that leverage their respective teams and resources to achieve mutually agreed-upon and measurable goals.”

They conclude that effective PPPs are a “mindset” rather than a process. This is a key element in a successful PPP. The partners must want to be successful for the good of the community. Elected officials may be asked to make commitments that share responsibility for the project with private-sector partners. Philanthropy should be engaged in not only the financing of a project but also in sharing its vision and expertise.