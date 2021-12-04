Midlands Voices: A range of public-private partnerships strengthen Omaha

Nebraska has utilized public-private partnerships (PPPs) among government, labor, nonprofits, private entities and individuals to complete projects that had been stalled for years. Over the last 25 years an explosion of PPP projects have transformed the City of Omaha, beginning with MECA and the CHI Health Center. PPPs are used for major construction projects as well as projects aimed at addressing societal needs like housing, health care, historic preservation and education.
Omaha gained a national reputation utilizing a PPP to build a much-needed ambulatory care center at the VA hospital. The facility had been delayed for years by a lack of funding and cost overruns at other VA projects. In this instance, the PPP required buy-in from both the public and private sectors as well as a change in federal law. All partners in the PPP were necessary to build the ambulatory care facility, from the secretary of the Veterans Administration to members of Congress to philanthropists and veterans at home as well as many others.
Each partnership is different, but one common element is trust between the partners and a clear understanding of the roles necessary for success. A public-private partnership is not the privatization of a public function. When public entities cannot finance necessary projects, it doesn’t make sense to delay the project if the private sector share the vision and are willing to help.
Howard W. Buffett and William Eimicke in their recent book “Social Value Investing: A Management Framework for Effective Partnerships” make a compelling case for applying value investing to solve public issues. PPPs may be formed to address issues like housing, food insecurity, health care, the environment, and historic preservation.
They define a PPP as “a voluntary collaboration between organizations from two or more sectors that leverage their respective teams and resources to achieve mutually agreed-upon and measurable goals.”
They conclude that effective PPPs are a “mindset” rather than a process. This is a key element in a successful PPP. The partners must want to be successful for the good of the community. Elected officials may be asked to make commitments that share responsibility for the project with private-sector partners. Philanthropy should be engaged in not only the financing of a project but also in sharing its vision and expertise.
There is no community better than ours in utilizing partnerships between the public and private sectors. We have the mindset necessary. For example, the City of Omaha recently announced a collaboration with Habitat for Humanity to build 85 single-family homes on 51st and Sorenson Parkway, where the need is critical. The Benson Theatre was cited in a recent OWH editorial as a project with all the ingredients of a successful PPP. The vision of Amy Ryan, who persisted in her vision for the theater, local philanthropy, professional assistance, and support of the city resulted in the renovation of a 98-year-old-building that will provide educational opportunities, artistic opportunities, and a venue for community dialogue.
Omaha Public Schools, the City of Omaha, local philanthropy and Charles Drew Health Center have partnered to develop a health center for students and young adults at Benson High School. This project is a cutting-edge effort to address the health care needs of the Benson community.
Avenue Scholars is working with area school districts to adopt an internship program that connects high school students with businesses. Omaha Public Schools has developed a pathway program to similarly connect students.
The University of Nebraska at Omaha was chosen to be a member of the Volcker Alliance of 11 elite colleges and universities dedicated to educating the next generation of leaders on the possibilities of public-private cross-sector collaboration.
We should all be very proud of what this community has accomplished through collaboration and building relationships based on trust. We should continue our momentum as a leader in this collaborative approach.
Brad Ashford is a former 2nd District U.S. House member and state senator from Omaha.