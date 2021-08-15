Midlands Voices: Accurate, updated health information is crucial in combatting COVID

One of the great benefits of the 30 years I spent as Nebraska’s state epidemiologist was the opportunity to know, work with and learn from the best and brightest experts in public health. Dr. James Marks, then executive vice president at the Robert Woods Johnson Foundation, gave a notable address in 2007 at the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists Annual Meeting.

His talk, titled “The Tao of Leadership and the Arc of History,“ was among the most impactful and inspirational of all such talks I’ve heard. In my view, it provided a helpful guide for how public health should work during a pandemic.

Dr. Marks called on epidemiologists to carefully select types of data that could be most impactful in telling a public health story and to present it in the most creative and convincing fashion, to present the facts “quietly and unobtrusively.”

He spoke to a fundamental proposition of good public health leadership: that good leaders should rely on accurate data and present it in a compelling way that moves an audience to make an independent and autonomous choice to do the right thing. The need for coercion vanishes in the face of an accurate and well-told story.