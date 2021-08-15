Midlands Voices: Accurate, updated health information is crucial in combatting COVID

One of the great benefits of the 30 years I spent as Nebraska’s state epidemiologist was the opportunity to know, work with and learn from the best and brightest experts in public health. Dr. James Marks, then executive vice president at the Robert Woods Johnson Foundation, gave a notable address in 2007 at the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists Annual Meeting.
His talk, titled “The Tao of Leadership and the Arc of History,“ was among the most impactful and inspirational of all such talks I’ve heard. In my view, it provided a helpful guide for how public health should work during a pandemic.
Dr. Marks called on epidemiologists to carefully select types of data that could be most impactful in telling a public health story and to present it in the most creative and convincing fashion, to present the facts “quietly and unobtrusively.”
He spoke to a fundamental proposition of good public health leadership: that good leaders should rely on accurate data and present it in a compelling way that moves an audience to make an independent and autonomous choice to do the right thing. The need for coercion vanishes in the face of an accurate and well-told story.
He used the example of national “obesity maps” to make his point. This series of maps dramatically highlighted the state-by-state increase in the percent of U.S. adults who are overweight/obese over a 20-year period. By increasing awareness of obesity as a public health problem, these maps motivated people to address this problem within their own states and communities.
Our public health systems have struggled to collect and present the most important data on COVID-19 and the COVID vaccines. Research has clearly shown that COVID vaccines work (they significantly reduce the risk of infection; symptomatic infection; hospitalization; and death from COVID-19), but state and local public health epidemiologists still need to use public health surveillance data to document how effectively these vaccines reduce hospitalizations and deaths at the state and local levels.
These most critical outcomes — the rates of deaths and hospitalizations in the vaccinated and non-vaccinated populations — then need to be widely shared with the public and with media outlets, and regularly updated as well.
Here is an example. The exact number of patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 should be reported and tracked by public health epidemiologists. Fortunately, all states have vaccine registries that enable public health epidemiologists to calculate rates of COVID hospitalizations and deaths by vaccination status. The aggregate information can then be reported to the general public and policymakers.
In the mythology surrounding werewolves, a silver bullet is the magic tranquilizer that conquers the beast. In the real world of COVID, we know that there are no silver bullets that address the “infodemic” of misinformation. However, public health epidemiologists can and should play a critical, positive role. They can do by collecting, analyzing and reporting the state and local health data that documents the impact that vaccines and other preventive measures, such as masks, are having on the most consequential outcomes: hospitalizations and deaths.
It is time to practice the Tao philosophy of leadership: To present the facts “quietly and unobtrusively so that the decisions that get made are felt by the people to be ones they came to.” To avoid aggressively pushing decisions that then lead to strong reactions against the specific point of view or decision.
In essence, epidemiologists need to assume a role very much like that of the Taoist leader — a position of tremendous power and influence — not through force and dictates, but by guiding policymakers and the general public based on the realities within the data we collect, analyze and report.
This is the best silver bullet we have to address the public health “werewolf” we call COVID-19.
Tom Safranek, M.D., Nebraska state epidemiologist during 1990-2020, is chief medical officer of TotalWellness.