Midlands Voices: Action needed to remedy systemic racism in education

Are we ready to talk about how systemic racism is showing up in schools?

For us to advance as a society, it is necessary to do the work of confronting instances of racism. Educational institutions are especially pivotal in leading this work, as this is where the primary investments in our human capital begin. The work of equity, and specifically racial equity, must take place before our young people grow into their own positions of power. We must do actual work to safeguard an equitable and just future. If we are to confront racism in a more authentic way, the change must happen in the courts, in the classrooms and, most of all, in the policies and systems constructed around them.

As part of an organization whose mission is to confront prejudice, bigotry and discrimination, we have a duty to respond following a series of incidents that reveal how racism is showing up in our education system. Recently we saw the opposition to a book introducing the concept of racial justice at the elementary level. It was disheartening to see immediate capitulation by the school district to reassure white parents, and also to hear comments like “Do we really need 8-year-olds to be fighting for racial justice?” The answer is yes. We as adults, have perpetuated an unjust system. If we are committed now to real equitable culture change, it starts yes, with 8-year-olds.