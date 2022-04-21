Midlands Voices: Actions don’t match rhetoric when it comes to getting money back to everyday Nebraskans

A repetitive refrain from many state leaders throughout the recent legislative session was “get money back to the people.”

Of course, this sentiment is understandable. Aside from many having to deal with the direct effects of COVID-19, Nebraskans at the start of this year were also faced with a host of issues ranging from a shortage of schoolteachers to high inflation to a lack of confidence in their economic prospects despite having the lowest unemployment rate in the country. As such, some financial relief from the state would certainly have been welcome.

Also, the state’s coffers were full, thanks in large part to the $24 billion influx of federal relief dollars that has buoyed our economy through the pandemic and lifted our tax collections. These circumstances gave the Legislature a historic opportunity this year to make long-term investments in the health and well-being of everyday Nebraskans.

But rather than invest in a broad array of proposals that would have immediately helped everyday Nebraskans, including measures to provide direct payments to residents and lower taxes for middle-income earners, the Legislature prioritized a bill that promises major future tax breaks for the wealthy, property owners and out-of-state corporations.

In fact, in some cases the needs of everyday Nebraskans were leveraged to help ensure the tax-cut package passed. A measure to distribute the most recent round of federal relief dollars was held back to make sure the tax cuts would pass first, and efforts to fund pay increases for nursing home workers and developmental disability service providers were explicitly put on the chopping block to get enough votes to pass the tax cut package.

After all that, policymakers ended the session with $275 million in surplus dollars still sitting on the table, despite the heated rhetoric about getting money back to the people.

The tax bill itself contains a series of provisions including personal and corporate income tax cuts that will primarily benefit the wealthy and out-of-state corporations. The measure also included tax cuts to property owners but not to renters and a Social Security tax cut that will primarily go to wealthy retirees. In six years — once the package is fully implemented — the tax cuts are projected to reduce revenues by nearly $950 million annually — roughly equivalent to a fifth of the state’s general fund budget.

It’s also important to keep in mind that the federal relief dollars that are bolstering our economy will likely be gone by the time the full impact of the tax package hits.

This means future legislators may be left wondering why they can’t get the budget to balance and face a Sophie’s choice of raising other taxes and fees or making major cuts to schools, health care and other services that everyday Nebraskans need.

The bottom line is that in many cases this session, the Legislature’s actions didn’t match the rhetoric when it came to getting money back to the people. As a result, everyday working Nebraskans lost out on needed relief now. And they are likely to lose out in the future, too, when the bill for the tax cuts comes due.

Dr. Rebecca Firestone is the executive director of OpenSky Policy Institute.