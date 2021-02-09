Midlands Voices: Additional action needed in Legislature to protect packing plant workers

Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha has introduced legislation that could save meatpacking workers in Nebraska from illness and even death. As a medical doctor, I support Legislative Bill 241, the Meatpacking Employees COVID-19 Protection Act, because all Nebraskans, even recent arrivals, have a right to a safe workplace. I call on my own state senator, Myron Dorn, to do all he can to get this bill passed. Gov. Pete Ricketts should sign it into law if it reaches his desk.

Meat companies are taking steps to slow the spread of the virus among workers, but in some states, including Nebraska, case counts are still rising. According to the Food and Environment Reporting Network (FERN), at least 6,739 Nebraska meat workers have tested positive over the course of the pandemic. It’s important to note that 1,337 of those cases are recent — between Nov. 13, 2020, and Feb. 3, 2021. Workers will have access to the vaccine fairly soon, but employer-provided masks and other measures mandated by LB 241 are still needed.