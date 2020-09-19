Midlands Voices: Addressing myths in the abortion debate

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In a recent Midlands Voices titled “Neither U.S. party fully follows Catholic values,” I argued that opposition to abortion alone does not fulfill Catholic doctrine and our obligation for civic participation through voting. I am a life-long Catholic and registered independent voter who has always tried to effectively reduce the number of abortions. Pope Francis makes it clear that all human life always must be defended. He has done this by putting together abortion, euthanasia, hunger, immigration, the death penalty, weapons trafficking, war and other serious issues, under the umbrella of “pro-life.” He has encouraged the U.S. Bishops to do the same.

A prophetic pro-life stance will not limit itself to only abortion — if it does, it is “anti-abortion” but not pro-life. In the various responses to my letter I saw what I will call three pervasive “myths” about abortion and how we argue about it.

Myth No. 1: If we overturn Roe v. Wade and punish doctors and women, the practice of abortion will end.