Midlands Voices: Addressing myths in the abortion debate

In a recent Midlands Voices titled “Neither U.S. party fully follows Catholic values,” I argued that opposition to abortion alone does not fulfill Catholic doctrine and our obligation for civic participation through voting. I am a life-long Catholic and registered independent voter who has always tried to effectively reduce the number of abortions. Pope Francis makes it clear that all human life always must be defended. He has done this by putting together abortion, euthanasia, hunger, immigration, the death penalty, weapons trafficking, war and other serious issues, under the umbrella of “pro-life.” He has encouraged the U.S. Bishops to do the same.
A prophetic pro-life stance will not limit itself to only abortion — if it does, it is “anti-abortion” but not pro-life. In the various responses to my letter I saw what I will call three pervasive “myths” about abortion and how we argue about it.
Myth No. 1: If we overturn Roe v. Wade and punish doctors and women, the practice of abortion will end.
Response: Catholic countries of Latin America and Muslim countries of North Africa and the Middle East, which outlaw abortion, have the highest abortion rates in the world. The percentage of unintended pregnancies ending in abortion has increased in countries where abortion is outlawed. This means that if you are really interested in stopping the practice of abortion, you would look to other ways to reduce their number, since outlawing abortion does not seem to work.
What has been shown to reduce abortions is universal access to health care, contraception (which over 95% of Catholics use) and social safety nets for poor and single women, especially those without family networks. Catholic communities could respond by not judging women who are pregnant and unmarried and not only provide for their immediate medical needs but also assist in the raising and education of the child. Imagine if women felt welcome enough in Catholic communities that they would rather appeal for assistance from them than go to an abortion clinic. That would be a truly “pro-life” Church. This brings us to the second myth.
Myth #2: The Church condemns all forms of “socialism” and therefore we cannot have universal health care or social safety net programs that care for the vulnerable and marginalized.
Response: The Church has no problem with democratic forms of socialism as evidenced throughout Europe, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and many other countries (which have universal health care, affordable higher education, living wage, etc.) Democratic socialism or democratic capitalism is perfectly acceptable within the bounds of Catholic teaching — as long as whatever form of economics serves the common good. In addition, Popes John Paul II, Benedict and Francis all promote the “redistribution of wealth” to ensure the common good. When an economic system is “imposed” through dictatorships or fascist governments (for example, communism in Venezuela or the “command” capitalism in China), then such economic systems undermine human dignity and are denounced by the Church.
No economic system is beyond critique. The Church has consistently condemned Marxist collectivism (communism) and liberal capitalism (completely free-market economics) throughout the 130-year tradition of Catholic Social Thought.
Myth #3: Attacking someone personally whom you disagree with is an argument.
Response: When a person cannot respond to an argument with an argument, they often attack the person making the argument. This ad hominem strategy is one of President Trump’s favorite methods for dodging real debate and/or issues and personalizing all political attacks. This allows him to avoid discussing reasons or strategies behind certain positions and “distracts” by personalizing attacks. I do not question the goodness of people who feel strongly about abortion and the frustration they feel when they cannot end the practice. I do question the effectiveness of personally insulting others who agree with that end, but not the means to achieving it.
I had hoped to show in my original letter that when the bishops clearly state in Faithful Citizenship that Catholics should not be “single-issue” voters that they meant it. It seems there are some “real” Catholics who disagree with both them and Pope Francis.
Thomas M. Kelly, Ph.D., is professor of systematic theology at Creighton University.
