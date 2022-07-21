Midlands Voices: Affordability and the future of higher education

At a time when higher education is more important than ever, barriers such as cost have never been more prevalent. UNO is doing everything it can to ensure everyone has a chance to follow their dreams.

The cost of higher education is often criticized, and no wonder. Despite a college degree opening the door to greater career earning potential, quality of life, and lifelong success, access to achieve those goals has seemingly become unattainable as tuition rates have outpaced multiple other sectors over the past few decades.

This is just one reason why the University of Nebraska has frozen tuition rates across the system in back-to-back years — to ensure that Nebraska’s students can receive an excellent education at an affordable cost. And because of these system-wide efforts, UNO remains among the most affordable institutions in the nation.

Yet tuition is just one piece of the puzzle. The cost of classroom materials and textbooks can also burden students. And this is felt in all corners of higher education. Across the nation, these costs alone account for roughly $1,400 each year, per student; a cost that has increased 88% within the past decade alone.

At UNO, our students face these barriers every day. Nearly a third receive Pell Grant funding while roughly 37% are first-generation and may lack the social and financial support networks that come from families with a history of access to higher education.

Researchers found a 6% increase in the total number of students able to achieve an “A” in their course when they were able to access all course materials from day one. These same researchers argued reducing the need for high-cost textbooks and materials could be the difference between a student completing their coursework and, ultimately, their degree.

This is not just a theory. We’ve seen it in practice.

Through embracing the NU System’s Open Nebraska initiative and investing in free or low-cost digital resources, called Open Education Resources (OER), that replace traditional textbooks and are available to students on day one, UNO has saved more than $2.5 million for our students over just the past three years.

This is the natural continuation of a vision of UNO faculty who dreamed daringly in the early days of the internet, working alongside our IT and library staff to locate new, insightful ways to present courses and course materials because they saw an opportunity for student success.

What started as an entrepreneurial effort 30 years ago has continued to grow into a university-wide movement that proved vital when we needed to move to remote learning during COVID-19. And, even after remote learning was no longer mandatory, we saw that more than 90% of our students continued taking at least one online or remote course. The message is clear: There is a need for these resources and our faculty and staff are working hard to tackle that challenge.

Today, our digital learning team continues to work across campus to make low-to-no cost materials immediately available to students. In cases where a textbook cannot be avoided, the UNO bookstore helps faculty seek out digital copies available at a significantly reduced cost or through our library’s vast digital catalog. Our staff have also worked to help students easily find courses that utilize these materials through methods like special course tags.

In fact, our sociology undergraduate program now enables students to select courses that embrace open resource materials 100% of the way their degree program. And we’re not stopping there — we want to create pathways where textbooks and materials for every class will cost $40 or less in every program that we can.

A pathway like this could save students approximately $5,600 across their 4-year program. Not only can that be the difference between a student graduating or not, but with the average student loan debt sitting at roughly $40,000 per person, less money spent on these materials can mean less debt after they graduate. Expanding these efforts will only make this burden lighter for students in the future.

However, campuses like ours cannot do this alone. We must invest, as a community, in higher education to help make sure these resources can stay affordable for our students. If the $1,400 spent each year by one student on textbooks was put towards resources like Open Nebraska and OER, millions could be saved all while better educating our workforce and creating economic mobility for our community.

Reaching the higher education finish line can have an incredible impact on a person’s success, and that success ripples outward for generations. But until we can overcome the hurdles to access, we’ll remain stuck at the starting block.