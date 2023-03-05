Maybe some of you can recall a time back in middle school when — even though the teacher knew which kid was responsible for a serious breach of school rules — the entire class was punished as a collective by making them all stay after school.
It was not fair and it did not really solve the problem. But it was easier to ignore reality, avoid a confrontation and instead punish the innocent along with the guilty.
That in effect is what some pundits and presidential candidates are doing when calling for a discriminatory mental competency test for political candidates of a certain age. One suggested the cut-off age for a cognitive test be “over 75.”
That raises a couple of questions: why have any age-related test at all, and why the seemingly arbitrary age of 75? Surely, the proponents of this are aware that cognitive impairment is not limited to persons over 75. Indeed, younger people are subject to various types of cognitive problems. And many people over 75 (including a number of current and former office-holders) are still functioning well and able to do the job — perhaps even a better job than some younger candidates.
Furthermore, in the few cases where an office-holder really is cognitively impaired, the problem usually is quite apparent. Yet, voters have cast their votes for the candidate in spite of those cognitive limitations. Why then would voters believe a test score or diagnosis if they — much like “Baghdad Bob” of Iraq war fame — are in denial of the real world evidence that is right before their eyes?
Instead, ageism — perhaps the last acceptable prejudice — is brought out of the box to offer age as a proxy for cognitive impairment, and to justify a call for a “new generation” ( i.e. younger) of leaders.
Individuals run for and hold office. Each should be judged on his/her individual merit, experience and capability, not some category such as age, over which they have no control.
Finally, age as a proxy for mental impairment may end up backfiring on those who have proposed it. A reporter for a foreign broadcaster said it well when he reminded his audience that these proponents of age limits and cognitive tests would do well to remember that older individuals tend to vote in higher percentages than others and may not like being dismissed as mentally impaired.
