Collectively, the five of us signing this editorial have been fortunate to serve as mayors of the City of Omaha since 1989.

Consider for a moment some of the major projects propelling our community forward during those 34 years: A transformative downtown arena and convention center. A world-class performing arts center. Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Werner Park. A revitalized Gene Leahy Mall and soon-to-be-unveiled Heartland of America Park, Lewis and Clark Landing and Kiewit Luminarium, all at The RiverFront. Thriving neighborhoods and business districts. Growing universities. A world-renowned zoo that gets better each and every year. We could — and should — continue adding to that list.

Though each of us brought a different viewpoint and a different focus to the Office of Mayor, we unite today because all five of us agree: Omaha’s streetcar plan is a critical investment that will take us into the next 34 years and well beyond.

Moving Omaha forward is not always easy. The five of us can attest to that. We have our differences but all agree that Omaha is able to envision the kind of city it wants to be and then do the hard work — together, as a community — to create that city.

A strong downtown and midtown Omaha is essential for the health of our growing community. It is how we retain and attract large employers. It is a critical factor in how we keep the next generation of Omahans here. Losing our talent is a losing proposition. On that, we wholeheartedly agree.

We got here carefully. More than three decades have gone into studying the impacts of a streetcar, learning about streetcars, hearing from Omahans and considering all of the different ways such a monumental project could be financed.

Each of us had our own version of the streetcar idea. That’s because streetcars bring significant economic development to their communities and greater opportunities to the cities that build them. We believe a streetcar would create a more vibrant and prosperous Omaha. It would move us toward an Omaha that makes our young people want to stay here — and urges other people to build their lives here.

Last year, Omaha’s Urban Core committee developed and shared an Urban Core Strategic Plan that works as a roadmap to getting there. The streetcar is a key component to the plan. That’s because it frees space devoted to parking and replaces those empty lots with jobs, housing, cultural amenities and recreational spaces and much more.

This streetcar plan cracks the code: It is designed to literally pay for itself. The plan requires no city-wide tax rate increase, but instead generates funding to pay off the necessary infrastructure bonds through tax increment financing.

Developers who are building in Omaha’s urban core have voiced support for the Urban Core Strategic Plan and this financing plan.

We’ve found great success using this model in other parts of Omaha; Aksarben Village, for example, was built using this model. And yes, all five of us feel comfort knowing the model has been assessed and reviewed by independent advisors using the most conservative terms.

With its first streetcar line, Omaha opens opportunities to develop extensions to North Omaha, South Omaha, Council Bluffs, Eppley Airfield and beyond.

The streetcar system, working in alignment with Metro Transit’s expansion plans and thoughtfully managed parking, becomes part of a total mobility system.

And so Omaha’s downtown becomes more accessible and easier to navigate.

So consider this: Five mayors, representing a range of political perspectives, personalities and styles, are here together as a united front behind one great idea: a modern streetcar system for Omaha.

