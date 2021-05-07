Midlands Voices: AltEn is just one example of ill-considered biofuel subsidies

High levels of these — and 10 other pesticides — also contaminated the plant’s wastewater lagoons, and some of the water leached into adjacent waterways. This has caused researchers to worry about potential contamination of the Ogallala Aquifer, the lifeblood of water supply for farmers across Nebraska and several other states that are already suffering declining outputs due to excessive pumping and droughts that could become worse as the climate changes.

AltEn’s neonic-treated seed pollution and waste products contributed to bee colony die-offs at a nearby UNL research facility as well, prompting scientific concerns about the danger of the pesticides to our state’s plant and animal life.

Over the last 15 years, federal subsidies and mandates helped make the AltEn plant’s construction feasible for its corporate owners.

Now, as it causes ongoing health problems, contaminated soil and polluted waterways, who ends up footing the bill for its costly problems?

Federal taxpayers — that’s you and me — continued to keep it afloat despite its problems. Are we going to be on hook for the aftermath?

This is what happens when federal subsidies become embedded into an industry’s business model.