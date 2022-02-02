Midlands Voices: Ambitious ideas to attract construction workers to address housing needs

How can Nebraska solve the problem of making new construction and maintenance start happening right now across rural Nebraska?

It is widely understood that Nebraska has a critical shortage of workers, including those with high-level construction skills. At the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission meeting Dec. 17, three construction workers testified, explaining the need for legal protections for their profession.

One mentioned knowing some construction workers who are homeless in Lincoln, even though they are working full-time, because of the very low wages they are getting. They are likely hired by third-party contractors. They don’t get worker’s compensation, so when they are injured at work, they lose their job, have no income and have no way to pay for emergency health care.

Nebraska also needs to get significant construction work done on infrastructure projects for which federal money is available, including for critical housing needs.

Let me propose a program that would train construction workers while it addresses that housing shortage so the state can attract other workers.