Americans understand the threats we face in an unsettled world. A war in Ukraine, a worldwide refugee crisis, a crazed dictator in Russia, and a surging economic and military giant in China. Across the globe, democracy seems in full retreat.
But a far greater danger looms here at home: It’s us. With every passing year, America keeps killing itself.
No, I’m not just talking about suicide. For a host of reasons, American death rates are soaring.
Let’s look at some basic numbers. By 2015, an average American could expect to live nearly 80 years. We’ve been going downhill ever since. This past year, life expectancy dipped to barely 76. For Native American males, the figure was a shocking 61.5 years.
What’s going on? Certainly, COVID took its toll. To date, over 1.1 million Americans have died from the pandemic, giving us one of the highest COVID death rates among western nations.
But there’s more to the story. Suicides are increasing at a time when they are falling in the rest of the world. Since 2000, U.S. suicides have jumped by 33%, and currently take over 45,000 lives each year.
Opioid overdoses are killing another 100,000 Americans. Alcohol takes an additional 95,000.
Automobile accident fatalities increased over 10% in the past year. With nearly 46,000 deaths, we lead the developed world in both fatality rate and absolute numbers. Anyone paying attention on our highways knows that Americans are driving faster, angrier, and more aggressively than ever.
Obesity and poor diets also take their toll. Over 42% of Americans are obese. Diabetes rates are skyrocketing — along with massive costs. Yet options for prevention and treatment are limited. In many areas, fast food is more available than fresh groceries, and in some instances, cheaper.
Are you working two jobs and exhausted? That burger may be your only option.
Vaccination rates for both children and adults are plummeting, owing in no small part to a rabid anti-vaccine campaign that was well underway even before COVID. This will mean increased deaths from diseases once considered preventable. What happens when the next pandemic hits? It won’t be pretty.
The role of firearms in a country that swamps the rest of the world in gun ownership must be acknowledged. Whether measured in murders, accidents, mass shootings or suicides, guns are killing over 45,000 Americans annually. Conservatives are quick to note high homicide rates in Democratically controlled large cities, while liberals point to statewide murder rates that are highest in solidly Republican states. Both are correct.
Liberals maintain that bringing American gun laws more in line with the rest of the world would save lives, while conservatives counter that better mental health policy is the key. We need both.
Unfortunately, many Americans would rather argue about these issues than actually do anything. The result? We refuse to put our money where our mouth is. Florida, for example, was one of the first states to codify “stand your ground” laws. Since then, their firearms mortality has increased by over 32%. Could better mental health have prevented this? Who knows? Florida spends just $36 per capita on mental health services, the lowest in the nation.
Let’s be clear. Throughout the country, mental health is underfunded, undervalued and needs greater support. But mental health alone won’t fix our increasing death rates.
Tackling any of these issues individually would be difficult enough, but in an environment in which people distrust — or even hate — science, their government, and even their own neighbors, solutions will be even harder to find.
Despite all its wealth and prosperity, America seems intent on killing itself. Our enemies, of course, are watching all of this with glee.
We all own this. Independent of our political passions, can we rationally discuss the root causes of our spiraling death rate and come up with realistic solutions? Or will we continue to make excuses while America’s mortality grows?
OWH Midlands Voices February 2023
Steve Milliken writes, "I am convinced that students with disabilities and their families are fortunate to be in Nebraska. Focusing on the failures doesn’t help, but strategically moving forward and embracing and building upon the successes will make a difference."
John Gale writes, "Maybe some purposeful blending can keep voter photo ID constitutional under Nebraska law and our election system fair and reasonable for access by all Nebraska registered voters."
Jay Jackson writes, "Friday marked one year since the illegal and unwarranted full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine. Putin’s “peacekeeping” has, of course, done just the opposite: thousands of Ukrainian civilians have died and Russian military forces have met a fierce and determined Ukrainian resistance."
Chris Chappelear writes, "The only thing Congress is interested in is flooding Ukraine with weapons and keeping the war going."
Mary Kinyoun, M.D., writes, "We are not a small group of physicians opposing this bill, we are the majority. We understand that this bill will harm the women of Nebraska, as similar legislation has harmed women in Texas."
The Rev. Dr. Paul H. Moessner writes, "While we may not bear guilt as individuals, we need to acknowledge ways in which society has discriminated and injustice has resulted."
Stu Dornan and Kris Karnes write, "Put simply, (LB 753) reroutes state funds to private schools that do not provide equal access for all Nebraska children or transparency or accountability with respect to those funds."
Joanna Alexander writes, "I pray that you will not allow one faith to damage the religious freedom of another by ignoring our theological differences."
Don Stenberg writes, "Why is a law that only 30 years ago brought together liberal Democrats, conservative Republicans, the ACLU and the Christian Legal Society controversial today?"
Randy Moody writes, "The same drama played out on the House floor 113 years ago. That 1910 revolt was led by disgruntled Republican populists on the left, not 2023 Republican populist firebrands on the right."
Julie Masters writes, "For younger adults to appreciate the aging experience and to pursue a career in the field of gerontology, finding opportunities to connect generations is a pedagogical necessity."
Veta Jeffery, president and CEO of the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce, writes, "We would like the OPS board to know that the Omaha business community is in full support of the work it does, and we offer to be helpful as it embarks upon the hiring process to replace Dr. Logan."
James Luebbe writes that at least 21 great changes have taken place during the lives of his generation — the baby boomers.
Jacob Carmichael writes, Legislative Bills 371, 574 and 575 "should be viewed as what they are: threats."
Gwenn Aspen writes, "The fashion police are coming to Nebraska with the anti-drag bill, LB 371."
Christina Martin writes, "From 2014 through 2021, local governments in Nebraska seized and sold at least 300 Nebraskan homes. Homeowners’ lost savings amounted to an average of 86% of the home’s value."
All of Omaha living mayors say Omaha’s streetcar plan is a critical investment that will take the city into the next 34 years and well beyond.
Dr. Arthur Grinstead writes, "The Nebraska Heartbeat Act explicitly permits abortions even after a baby’s heartbeat is present when there is a “medical emergency.”
Donald R. Frey, M.D., is professor emeritus of family medicine at the Creighton University School of Medicine, and the author of “Pay Me Now or Pay Me Later: One Physician’s Guided Tour of an Insane Asylum Called American Health Care.” The opinions expressed here are his own, and not necessarily those of Creighton University.