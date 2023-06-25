Do you ever have thoughts that keep rolling around in your head and will not stop?
I’ve been bothered with a series of thoughts now for several weeks. Today, as I was hobbling down the hallway to the kitchen on this beautiful, sturdy cane my neighbor made for me from the root of a strong, tough old grapevine, the swirling thoughts screeched to a stop.
They ask me, “Whom do I want to be my next president?”
Upon further consideration, I realized I didn’t want a Republican or a Democrat.
For my children and grandchildren, I want someone who is an American first, a patriot, is rooted in God and His teachings, and follows them every day, believes this country is the best in the world, as was told us in the sermon on the mount “A shining city on a hill.”
I want a person whose priorities are God, country and family in that exact order and never wavering. “Me” should never be a part of that equation.
It does not matter to me whether our next president is a man or a woman, as there are many talented and capable people in our country willing to take on the challenges of a presidential race and, should they win, the following obligations.
With the political temperature rising because of the Iowa caucuses, followed by primary elections and the general election, we will obviously be bombarded with political news. Let me change the word “news” to “propaganda.”
As we look at the races, the Republicans have a Greyhound bus full of candidates, and Mr. Kennedy is driving his VW Beetle trying to pick up passengers on the Democrat side of the aisle. Out of that group of people willing to take on the arduous task and responsibility of President of the United States, besides God, country and family, I want that person to be someone with the backbone to stand up and stick their finger in China’s eye and kick Russia’s butt when needed.
When elected to office, I want a person who will look at all people in our country as Americans, not as a group divided by their religious beliefs or political leanings. There are no denominations in Heaven.
I want a president who is a true leader who unites rather than divides. A person who will work hard to blend people of different opinions to make us a stronger country. I want a president who can pick the strong points from all sides’ arguments and come up with a better conclusion than they had by themselves.
I want a president who works hard to gain peace in the world. A president who works with countries that hate each other to at least turn the heat down and have an occasional cup of coffee together.
I want our president to lead on the world stage seeking peace.
I want a president who will work hard to get our country into a position where we are not forced to buy oil and petroleum products from other countries, especially those that hate us and want to take us over. There is no reason we cannot be a proud country that is energy-sufficient.
I want a president who will spend time telling me what they stand for and believe, rather than sniping at their opponent and using nasty TV commercials attempting to destroy them. If they are going to run a commercial, make it about themselves, and tell me what they stand for; list the problems as they see them, then tell me how they plan to correct those problems.
I want to see a person in the White House who works hard to support people in our country that genuinely need it rather than using our tax dollars to turn them into a supporting voting bloc. Work to educate or whatever it takes to get the millions of able-bodied people who live off the government to go to work and be productive citizens.
I want a president who will listen and change their position if conditions dictate, rather than depending on the political winds and the political polls.
I want a president who will sit down and spend quality time reading our Constitution and following it to the letter.
I want a president that is comfortable with us all having different opinions but not using those opinions as a wedge between one group or another just for political advantage. Instead, use those differing opinions to build a stronger country.
I do not want a Republican or a Democrat in the White House.
I want a person who, first and foremost, is an American.
