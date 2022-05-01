Midlands Voices: America the Beautiful initiative will benefit Nebraska wildlife, farms and ranchers

On April 22, Gov. Pete Ricketts hosted a conference sponsored by a group from Texas that is spreading misinformation about an important conservation plan that could greatly benefit Nebraska’s wildlife, lands and waters, farmers and ranchers and rural communities. Unfortunately, this out-of-state group is using misinformation and fear tactics to divide those of us who live, work and recreate in Nebraska.

But as recent polling demonstrates, most Nebraskans won’t fall for the group’s rhetoric. We cherish our wildlife, sweeping grasslands and rural way-of-life. We want to conserve our lands and waters so that they will thrive for generations to come.

The Biden Administration’s America the Beautiful initiative is designed to help our wildlife by conserving and restoring 30% of our lands and waters. I’m a hunter, angler and a conservationist and I’ve seen firsthand how wildlife habitat has been degraded by poor land-water management, invasive species and human development. This fragmented habitat is one reason that our wildlife has declined so dramatically over the past 50 years. In fact, one-third of wildlife species are now at heightened risk of extinction.

The goal of the America the Beautiful initiative is to invest in locally driven initiatives to conserve critically important habitat, restore degraded lands, maintain working landscapes and offer incentives to private landowners to foster conservation. These are things that will protect not only wildlife, but our rural way of life. It’s the right thing to do and Nebraskans know it.

A recent statewide poll showed that a whopping 83% of Nebraskans think that more needs to be done to protect our land, water and wildlife. Broken down by political affiliation, 79% of Republicans, 84% of Independents and 83% of Democrats all agreed about the need for additional conservation.

One of the components of the America the Beautiful initiative is investment in conservation easements. These voluntary legal agreements are an essential tool for wildlife conservation in a state where 97% of the land is held in private ownership. Easements allow farmers and ranchers — the people who know these lands best — to make the best decisions about how to manage their lands going forward so that wildlife habitat and water resources are conserved.

And while conservation easements directly benefit the landowners by enabling them to make improvements on their land and help to transfer property to heirs, they also provide great benefits for our state as a whole. Over the years, landowners have voluntarily entered into conservation easements to expand recreation opportunities on portions of the Niobrara Scenic River and the Pine Ridge area. They’ve been used as a mitigation tool to protect grassland birds as a result of wind energy development and as a compensation tool for frequently flooded farm ground along Nebraska’s major rivers. Conservation easements have also been used to help recover waterfowl and shorebird habitat in the Rainwater Basin.

For decades, conservation has been an issue that brings people together across the political spectrum and from all walks of life. It’s one reason why the Great American Outdoors Act — which permanently funded the successful Land and Water Conservation Fund — was passed overwhelmingly by Congress and signed into law by President Donald Trump two years ago. Don’t be fooled by misinformation and fearmongering about the America the Beautiful initiative. We should all be coming together to support this initiative which will benefit our wildlife, our ranchers and farmers, our children and grandchildren and all who are lucky enough to call Nebraska their home.

George R. Cunningham is a board member and vice president of programs for the Nebraska Wildlife Federation.