Midlands Voices: An abortion ban in Nebraska ultimately hurts women

Over a month ago, we started a Facebook group, Save IVF Nebraska, in anticipation of Roe v. Wade being overturned. It was meant to be a place for concerned physicians, patients and citizens to connect and elevate the discussion surrounding infertility and the potential effects that a complete abortion ban could have on the practice of infertility.

As a group we were horrified at the prospect of a ban, but with Roe still firmly in place, we knew that access to safe and appropriate reproductive care in Nebraska was not in imminent jeopardy.

What we feared has become a reality. The world is a different place than it was on June 23, 2022. The Dobbs decision not only upended the practice of medicine, more importantly, it stripped women of their liberty and a fundamental right to privacy.

We are physicians. We educate. We heal. We empower women and men, helping them create the families they so deeply desire. We are not politicians, nor do we want to be politicians. But as concern in the public and medical community has grown, we felt compelled to act to protect our patients, our profession and all of Nebraska.

To our amazing patients, know that we will never stop working to ensure access to fertility treatments in this state. We have met with two state senators hoping to highlight the dangers of legislating medical care. Our goal was to educate and voice your concerns as well as our own and those of our colleagues. The ability to build a family in a way and at a time that is appropriate for the involved individuals is a right that should not be taken from any Nebraskan family. Though we advocate for you, we cannot stop at fertility. We must advocate for all women. To that end, and to all the people of Nebraska, know that our goal is to prevent any abortion ban.

To the Nebraska politicians who have insinuated that we are helping to draft this legislation, please stop. This is not the case. The meetings that we have had with conservative senators should not be interpreted as collaborations or our acceptance of a watered-down version of LB 933. We are not helping to draft an abortion ban nor will we in the future.

To our fellow physicians and the Nebraska Medical Association, please stand with the American Medical Association, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the American Society of Reproductive Medicine, the Maternal Fetal Medicine Society, the American Academy of Family Physicians, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American College of Physicians, and the American Psychiatric Association and do what’s right. Advocate for your patients and for all women. Tell our Legislature that they have no right to enter our exam rooms, ORs and emergency departments. Demand that they let us do the jobs that we love and are trained to do.

We will not support any abortion ban that is brought before the Nebraska Legislature. It is contrary to who we are as physicians, women and mothers. We recognize that some of our colleagues may not agree with us. We recognize that some of our patients may not agree with us. To those of you who don’t, please believe that we are still the physicians you trusted to make your dreams of a family a reality. We are asking you to trust us again. Any abortion ban in this state will ultimately hurt all women. Do not let this happen.

Meghan B. Oakes, M.D., F.A.C.O.G

Stephanie L.F. Gustin, M.D., F.A.C.O.G

Abigail A. Delaney, M.D., F.A.C.O.G

Elizabeth S. Constance, M.D., F.A.C.O.G

Elizabeth A. Weedin, D.O., F.A.C.O.G