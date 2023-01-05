Midlands Voices: An alternative to Omaha’s streetcar folly

Omaha’s proposed streetcar system defies common sense.

The Omaha City Council recently approved the issuance of $440 million in bonds to fund the streetcar project. This includes $360 million in development bonds and $80 million in lease purchasing bonds ($360 million + $80 million = $440 million).

According to the Omaha Streetcar Authority, the current estimated construction cost is $306 million. With an estimate for streetcar vehicles of $45 million, this places the total cost for construction and streetcars at $351 million ($306 million + $45 million = $351 million).

Two construction companies (Kiewit and Herzog) will submit request for proposals (RFP’s) on Jan. 6, 2023. A better construction cost estimate and project schedule will be available after those proposals are received.

Using the $351 million cost estimate, and 6.16 miles of track, the cost per mile equates to about $57 million per mile ($351 million/6.16 miles = $57 million per mile). In round numbers, this is $60 million per mile. This cost per mile is extremely high. When the RFP’s are received in January, the cost per mile could go even higher.

In recent years, many cities have chosen light rail systems. These systems are typically built at grade (or on elevated structures) on a dedicated right-of way. The cost for light rail construction varies from about $15 million per mile to over $100 million per mile. Four light rail systems incurred construction costs of less than $20 million per mile. These systems are Baltimore; Camden, New Jersey; Sacramento, California; and Salt Lake City. The Omaha streetcar’s price tag of $60 million per mile places it in the same range with many light rail systems.

The Omaha leaders have decided that a streetcar system would be wonderful for Omaha. Their entire argument is based on the wishful thinking that property values will increase along the streetcar route. For major rail rapid transit systems (like San Francisco and Washington, D.C.), property values definitely increased along the routes. With the Omaha streetcar moving only 500 riders per day, property values might not increase at all.

Omaha residents are rightfully concerned about the cost impacts of the streetcar. MUD has indicated rate increases of 19% on water and 6% on gas (sewer charges will also increase). If property values along the route do not increase, Omaha residents could easily be saddled with higher property taxes.

Streetcar systems have a number of significant drawbacks. The construction cost for a streetcar system is quite high. Because the streetcars operate in the streets, bottlenecks, delays, and collisions between autos and streetcars are inevitable. Bicycle riders could experience serious problems when riding near the embedded streetcar rails. Of course, pedestrians must be on their guard for streetcars while crossing the street.

Are there any alternatives to an expensive streetcar system?

Yes, there is an obvious viable alternative: Omaha could easily build a system based on rubber-tired vehicles rather than streetcars riding on steel tracks. The streetcars would resemble Ollie the Trolley. Because the streetcar proponents view streetcars as quaint, an Ollie the Trolley car could easily provide a similar ambiance.

The Omaha Streetcar Authority is planning to order six streetcars at a total cost of $45 million. This equates to about $7.5 million per streetcar. Using rubber-tired streetcars, the construction cost would be minimal. Of course, the cost for rubber-tired vehicles would be substantially less than streetcars. With proper planning, the Omaha ORBT bus stops could be utilized for the rubber-tired vehicles. Additionally, the rubber-tired streetcar system could easily extend to the Westroads shopping center. In this case, the city would likely purchase additional rubber-tired streetcars (making a fleet of at least 12 cars).

I urge the City of Omaha to apply some common sense to avoid an expensive boondoggle.