Midlands Voices: An Omaha couple visits the border, calls for understanding, compassion

We asked ourselves: What kind of desperation must you feel to leave behind all that you’ve ever known — your culture, your home, your belongings — to seek safety and an uncertain future in a country with a different language? What kind of desperation must you feel to flee with your children, traveling thousands of miles — miles fraught with untold dangers?

The asylum seekers we met were parents looking for a safe place to live and work. When we watched them care for their children, we saw the same love and respect we see in the faces of our own adult children as they care for little ones lucky enough to be born here in the U.S.

Currently the birthrate in the United States is below replacement level. At a time when employers are seeking workers for vacancies, it makes sense to welcome those who are looking for a better life and are eager to work. Immigrants have always enriched our nation with their cultural diversity while at the same time assimilating and becoming citizens and active community members.

What can we do here in Nebraska, 1,000 miles from the southern border? We can listen to the news with an open heart — to see beyond the rhetoric and shouting, to look at the human faces of those who are being spoken of in inhuman terms. Can we see our brothers and sisters there?