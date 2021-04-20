Midlands Voices: An Omahan's firsthand account of being in Westroads Mall during the shooting

One moment, at Westroads Mall on Saturday, I’m trying on shoes, hamming it up with my husband to piped-in contemporary music, and the next minute ...
Once I realized the initial very loud report was not metal shelving crashing onto the hard tile floor of the hallway outside the store — and recognizing the next three or four as gunfire, screams, people running past the store entrance as a quick-thinking employee lowered the store gate — we dropped to the floor in an aisle, our backs toward the door and resting against stacks of shoeboxes.
Short anxious breaths in deep silence all around, alert, and I’m thinking, because this has happened here at least twice before and in our nation countless times, “So, this is what it’s like.”
Then a man shouting. What is he saying? He sounds informative. We find ourselves standing. Shooting up the place. Get out. An employee raised the gate enough to discharge the man’s wife whom he demanded be released. At this point, we’re standing. I want to follow the man and his wife. To flee. But my husband inquired strongly, “Is there an active shooter?” To which the quick-acting gate-lowering employee says yes, and we, all in the store, head as quickly as possible to the back storage room — about 40 of us, pandemic-masked and apprehensive, but not panicking. A diverse group ethnically, small children to middle-aged.
One woman has a bakery box. I ask cheerfully if she’s brought pastry. She, laughing lightly, replies, “No. Cookies! Would you like one?” I politely decline. And there we bond for an hour or so, while Twitter updates commence. 21 year-old taken Code 3 to Bergen Mercy Hospital; three gunshot wounds to the abdomen. (He later died.) The police scanner states security camera footage shows young males in hoodies fleeing the area, but can’t be seen exiting. The search continues. We’ll be here awhile.
Then, before long, feeling like not long enough, we’re told to move to the front of the store. We stood, spread out, the gate between us in the store and two officers in the hallway, one of which methodically, coldly, very slowly, scrutinized the faces of each and every one of us. They directed us to exit in a particular manner, the gate was raised, and we dispersed without so much as a goodbye-nice-to-meet-you. It was over.
Now, post-incident, I’m angry. Punk kids with guns. Deranged individuals with guns all over the nation, shooting randomly, and without valid purpose, tearing up the lives of countless citizens forever. Causing permanent apprehension of moving about without fear within a country that prides itself on its basic tenet of “freedom.”
That day, sequestered in a store room with strangers, one woman received a text from her friend that read: Nebraska is a gun sanctuary state where marijuana will kill your kids. Welcome to the good life.