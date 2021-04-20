Midlands Voices: An Omahan's firsthand account of being in Westroads Mall during the shooting

One moment, at Westroads Mall on Saturday, I’m trying on shoes, hamming it up with my husband to piped-in contemporary music, and the next minute ...

Once I realized the initial very loud report was not metal shelving crashing onto the hard tile floor of the hallway outside the store — and recognizing the next three or four as gunfire, screams, people running past the store entrance as a quick-thinking employee lowered the store gate — we dropped to the floor in an aisle, our backs toward the door and resting against stacks of shoeboxes.

Short anxious breaths in deep silence all around, alert, and I’m thinking, because this has happened here at least twice before and in our nation countless times, “So, this is what it’s like.”