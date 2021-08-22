Midlands Voices: Appreciate 16th Street's amenities, tackle the corridor's challenges

What do we need? Some big things. Some small.

1. We residents and merchants on 16th Street pay Omaha Downtown Development District fees just as everyone else does downtown. We want to see some of that money spent right here on 16th Street for infrastructure and cosmetic improvements. An example of neglect is what happened last winter. City workers put holiday lights in our trees along 16th but they were never lit. We were told a place to plug them in couldn’t be found!

2. Owners of the parking ramps that stretch along both sides of 16th Street from Douglas and the Brandeis up to Farnam need to open the backsides of their buildings to the possibilities of what could enhance the development of 16th Street. The now often empty garage spaces could become reserved parking for the vehicles of plumbers, electricians and construction crews who work all along 16th. What about a dog exercise space in one of the bays? What about self-cleaning European-style public toilets at street level? Those public toilets should be added in the Old Market and all over downtown.

3. Our alleys need to be repaired and an effort made to better organize, secure and contain the garbage and recycling.

4. Remaining trees along 16th Street should be trimmed and cared for but not cut down.