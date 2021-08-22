Midlands Voices: Appreciate 16th Street's amenities, tackle the corridor's challenges

Wonderful to see Cindy Gonzalez’s Aug. 15 article on the 16th Street corridor. Sometimes we feel abandoned up here on the hill, where Brandeis and other department stores, jewelers and shoppers once reigned. Even the acclaimed Orpheum sometimes seems an orphan.
Even so, as your article showed, we have some bright spots along 16th Street.
At 16th and Dodge, First National Bank’s sculpture garden/water feature and beautiful planters are appreciated by many.
In the block between Farnam and Harney, Cumbia diner is soon to open next to the incomparable Mercury bar. The Green Room has brought many new customers — and the lighted horse carriages that now make their way up Farnam from the Old Market. The Culprit Cafe and Bakery is working on its own outdoor cafe space, and Panda House is right across the street.
Just around the corner is Block 16 that often has customers waiting in line halfway down the block, plus our U.S. Post Office, Sy Cleaners, where shirts are laundered and alterations done, and Table Grace Cafe, where you can have a fine meal and pay what you can or help with chores to pay for your food. You mentioned Doozy’s pizza and Downtown Food Mart and DSX. There’s also the Oasis, up the block on Harney, which has the best hummus in town, plus Backline Comedy Theatre, a couple of barber shops nearby and Oxenfree, an event center in the Regis Building.
1516 Gallery at 16th Street and Leavenworth, an art showcase and music venue, is just up 16th from Howlin’ Hounds coffeehouse. And two boutique hotels are part of our corridor, the newly remodeled Hotel Deco on Harney, right next to the Wicked Rabbit speakeasy that you mentioned, and the Magnolia Hotel on Howard that leads west to the Flatiron District.
1623 Farnam, the multi-million-dollar technology center, is finally nearing completion. We look forward to their engagement in our quest for improvements in the 16th St. corridor.
It was gratifying to see that city planners and builders now acknowledge that blocking 16th Street with the Doubletree Hotel was a mistake — with untold repercussions for North Omaha. Can we hope that 16th Street might be reopened?
We know there are challenges. But there’s much socioeconomic and racial diversity along the 16th Street corridor, which adds to the draw of living downtown. Our neighbors include young and older professionals, manual laborers, Creighton and UNO students, military and medical personnel, retirees. Some own condos, some rent, some live in public housing.
The bus depot, the nearby jail and juvenile center, the public housing that exists on and around 16th shouldn’t be considered problems. This is a city. We can all exist together with some compassion and understanding and more support from the city’s power brokers and leaders.
What do we need? Some big things. Some small.
1. We residents and merchants on 16th Street pay Omaha Downtown Development District fees just as everyone else does downtown. We want to see some of that money spent right here on 16th Street for infrastructure and cosmetic improvements. An example of neglect is what happened last winter. City workers put holiday lights in our trees along 16th but they were never lit. We were told a place to plug them in couldn’t be found!
2. Owners of the parking ramps that stretch along both sides of 16th Street from Douglas and the Brandeis up to Farnam need to open the backsides of their buildings to the possibilities of what could enhance the development of 16th Street. The now often empty garage spaces could become reserved parking for the vehicles of plumbers, electricians and construction crews who work all along 16th. What about a dog exercise space in one of the bays? What about self-cleaning European-style public toilets at street level? Those public toilets should be added in the Old Market and all over downtown.
3. Our alleys need to be repaired and an effort made to better organize, secure and contain the garbage and recycling.
4. Remaining trees along 16th Street should be trimmed and cared for but not cut down.
5. The city should not write us off. 16th Street is alive and moving forward.