Midlands Voices: Are aesthetics more important than the environment in Omaha?

Imagine you decide to install solar panels on your house. You want to do your part in combating the climate crisis as well as save your family money. You’ve done your research about which panels to get and exactly how to position them on your home. Then you find out that your neighborhood doesn’t allow solar panels because someone decades ago decided they weren’t aesthetically pleasing.

As the world continues to warm, we look to new energy sources to fuel our needs. Solar energy is the most abundant energy resource on Earth with 173,000 terawatts continuously striking the planet. That is more than 10,000 times the world’s total energy use. Unfortunately, many neighborhoods in Omaha aren’t allowing residential installation of solar panels because of their aesthetics. Solar energy is the future and solar panels should be allowed.

In 1883, Charles Fritz, an American inventor, created the first working solar photovoltaic cell. Photovoltaic (PV) cells work to generate electricity by absorbing sunlight and turning the light energy into an electrical current. Today, one solar PV cell can produce around 1.5 kilowatt hours every day. Installing a solar panel system can provide the electricity needs of an entire home while reducing the emissions released into the atmosphere.