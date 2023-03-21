In the early 1990s, the Taliban bombed my house in Afghanistan, forcing my mom, siblings and me to flee while my dad stayed behind to continue running our family-owned restaurant and protect his hometown. After 12 years in Pakistan and multiple applications for refugee status in the U.S., we were resettled in Omaha in 2002.
Arriving in the American heartland one year after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks wasn’t easy. I was a 14-year-old Afghan kid who barely spoke English. I was called names and treated with suspicion. But eventually, I joined the soccer team, learned English, excelled at school and began to feel at home. From there, the opportunities for my future felt limitless.
Today, I’m a 34-year old father of three happy, spirited Afghan-American kids. I’m also the founder and CEO of eight businesses in the insurance industry. Based in Omaha, we employ 90 people and expect to hire up to 300 people over the next several years. On top of creating local jobs, my companies pay millions in taxes, stimulate the economy and contribute to the local community through various volunteer efforts. I’m proud to be able to give back so substantially to the city that raised me.
All this was possible because America opened her arms to my family and gave us a permanent home in which to rebuild our lives. Now, as I work with newly arrived Afghan refugees, my heart aches knowing that these opportunities may not extend to them. Since Afghanistan fell to the Taliban in August 2021, America evacuated 76,000 Afghan refugees, many of whom worked as allies of the Americans. Even so, Congress has only granted them legal status here for two years. When this temporary status expires in August, tens of thousands of families will be forced to return to a country where they will face grave danger. It’s why the American government must pass the Afghan Adjustment Act. Time is running out.
As the husband to an amazing woman and the father of a happy, thriving daughter, I shudder to think about what will happen to my Afghan friends — and especially their wives and daughters. My own aunts and female cousins in Afghanistan send us dispatches from their secluded lives. They tell us that the Taliban is everywhere, wielding their guns, imprisoning women and girls in their own homes and shooting anyone who tries to leave.
For the past year and a half, my company has been helping Afghan refugees navigate this new land, with the hope that they can put down roots for good. We’ve rallied our community to donate supplies and partnered with a local church to store the massive collection of clothing, furniture and food we’ve stockpiled. It’s inspiring to see people from different backgrounds come together for the common good. In my own participation, I’ve made friends and have even grown close to another family whose kids are about the same age as my own.
It’s a bittersweet relationship. We’ve grown to care for each other, and it hurts to know that they risk losing their status in August. I see how their 12-year-old daughter loves her freedom in America. She can do everything we take for granted in this country: attend school, walk outside, play with her friends. Simple freedoms that mean everything. Her parents are terrified that this could be taken away from her; they can barely stand to think about the dangers that await them back home. Recently, one of their relatives was jailed for walking on the wrong side of the street. What would the Taliban do to this family, whose father worked for the U.S. military?
Forcing out these families will hurt everyone, including our own communities. These are smart, hardworking people who often take less-than-desirable jobs to get on their feet. Once they do, they can achieve multitudes. When I look at what I was able to make of my life in America and then I look at new refugees just starting out, all I see is potential. For them, of course, but also for the rest of us.
My company helps protect our customers from unexpected life events by setting them up with home and car insurance. Other established Afghan families I know have opened restaurants, my brother started a tech company and my friend, Dr. Ismatt Niazi, the son of Afghan refugees, now works as a child and adolescent psychiatrist, saving lives and young minds while also filling a gap in an incredibly vital, but short-staffed field.
To my neighbors in Omaha, I humbly ask you to step into the shoes of an Aghan father, mother, son or daughter. What would you do if your family faced this fate? Would you ask your new country to protect you? Would you ask your neighbors to stand by you?
I’m asking this today. Nebraskans are among the most welcoming, hospitable people I’ve met. They stand by their principles. We must act collectively to do the right thing. We cannot forsake our allies, especially the women among them. Please join me in calling Sen. Pete Ricketts and Sen. Deb Fischer to support the speedy passage of the Afghan Adjustment Act.
