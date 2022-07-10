Midlands Voices: As elections loom, a plea for 'radical moderation'

With the passing of the Fourth of July and the summer sun growing brighter, election season is officially upon us. Campaigns are in full swing, attack ads abound, and primary elections are taking place all over the country.

What an incredible opportunity for us to do something radical this election season: to listen to each other. To reject hyperpartisanship. To build relationships with those whom we disagree. To come together to find solutions for our communities and our nation.

In other words, to conduct ourselves with charitable and countercultural moderation. Since our politicians don’t seem to be willing to lead the way on this, we can take the lead in spreading “radical moderation” throughout our communities.

I’m not talking about moderate politics. I’m not talking about centrism. You can (and should) be passionate about issues that affect your life and the lives of your neighbors. I mean moderating our discourse in a way that views our political opponents’ positions charitably and refuses to assume malevolent motives. The challenges American voters identify as the most important ones to solve in the upcoming election — inflation, the economy, gun violence, abortion, and gas prices — are difficult enough when we aren’t accusing each other of being evil, naïve, lazy and stupid.

Radical moderation means refusing to attribute those ill motives to the “other” guys. It might even mean sitting down with them over a cup of coffee and trying to understand their perspective better.

Radical moderation means consuming your favored news, pundits, analysis and social media with the same kind of skepticism you bring to disfavored sources.

Radical moderation means turning down the temperature when the issue, the moment and the culture want you to turn it up.

One useful tool may be the Ideological Turing Test, a concept introduced by economist Bryan Caplan. The general idea is that a partisan invited to explain his political opponent’s views should be able to do so in a way that neutral judges could not tell that the partisan doesn’t actually believe those views. We are terrible at this.

Liberal friends — your conservative neighbor most likely does not “enjoy” school shootings, and she is probably not trying to turn our country into a theocracy. Conservative friends — your liberal neighbor most likely does not favor a “government takeover” of your personal property, nor is she interested in “indoctrinating” your children. The next time you feel your blood pressure rising, consider employing this Turing Test thought exercise as a moderating influence.

This election will pass. And the next one. Politicians will come and go, but our families, neighbors and communities will remain. This election season, let’s be radically moderate in our discourse — for their sake and our own.