Midlands Voices: Asian Americans have been 'invisible,' as has racism against them

This past week, our community was shaken to the core by the murder of six women in their workplaces. We don’t mean Omaha; we’re speaking specifically about our Asian American community. As Asian American women, this event unleashed outrage and vulnerability, and compelled us to speak out against the hate.

We speak out to condemn the senseless violence that took the lives of these mothers, sisters and daughters. The women who died in Atlanta had whole lives — a single mother of two, a business owner days away from turning 50, a former teacher and a grandmother who loved line dancing. In an instant, their lives ended as a direct result of white supremacy and misogyny.

We call attention to the hyper-sexualization and objectification of Asian women that led to this attack. The dehumanizing element of this violence, coupled with the immediate centering of the perpetrator, exposes a culture that excuses the violence.

Like the victims in Atlanta, Asian Americans are diverse. We are not a singular category of people — we can trace our roots to 19 origin groups — and we are not your model minority. We have pain and joy, families and friends. We are part of the community. Without us, this community would not be diverse, and it would not thrive.