Midlands Voices: At Christmas in WWI trenches, spirit of humanity arose

During the pause the soldiers not only exchanged prisoners but engaged in conversations or bartered for cigarettes. At some of these meetings enemies sang Christmas carols together.

However, by 1917 when the Americans arrived all sense of chivalry had disappeared. With the introduction of the tank and machine gun warfare, the casualties on both sides became enormous.

After heavy losses, the Great War had become increasingly bitter and it was now a coldhearted and callous war on both sides. There was no peace on earth. There was no goodwill toward men.

As Christmas neared, the fire became more intense. Every day, soldiers on both sides were dying.

After one exchange a young German soldier had been shot. He was entangled in the barbed wire in that narrow strip of land that separated the two enemies. At first, he cried out for help, but nobody came. The Americans could hear the anguish in his voice and could sense the agony of his words. Still, no one came to aid of this soldier suffering out there all alone.

After several hours one American could tolerate it no longer. He climbed over the top of the trenches and, under fire, belly crawled across “no man’s land” to get to the young German. The firing ceased when both sides saw what was happening.