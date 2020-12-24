Midlands Voices: At Christmas in WWI trenches, spirit of humanity arose

It was almost Christmas in 1917 when American combat soldiers found themselves assisting the English and the French in their war against Germany. America declared war against Germany in April 1917, but it was not until October that American troops begin to be deployed to the front. This was World War I.
It was a dirty, muddy, and bloody war where the Americans found themselves engaged in a battle of the trenches. On one side were Americans and her allies hunkered down in long deep trenches protected only by strings of barbed wire. On the other side the Germans were in their own deeply dug and dirty trenches. The ground in-between was called “no man’s land.”
It was a fifthly and foul battlefield with little maneuver and wholesale slaughter. The Americans were new to war, but the British, French and the Germans were not.
For three years the great war was a series of stalemates resulting in a sacrifice of lives on both sides. It was a war of chaos, confusion and carnage when the Americans arrived in the trenches.
In the early years of 1914 and 1915 it had been so different. There had been unofficial truces at Christmas where the English and the French could pause and meet their German enemies in “no man’s land.” It was a much more chivalrous and civil war at that time. These unofficial ceasefires on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day allowed both sides to recover their dead and their wounded.
During the pause the soldiers not only exchanged prisoners but engaged in conversations or bartered for cigarettes. At some of these meetings enemies sang Christmas carols together.
However, by 1917 when the Americans arrived all sense of chivalry had disappeared. With the introduction of the tank and machine gun warfare, the casualties on both sides became enormous.
After heavy losses, the Great War had become increasingly bitter and it was now a coldhearted and callous war on both sides. There was no peace on earth. There was no goodwill toward men.
As Christmas neared, the fire became more intense. Every day, soldiers on both sides were dying.
After one exchange a young German soldier had been shot. He was entangled in the barbed wire in that narrow strip of land that separated the two enemies. At first, he cried out for help, but nobody came. The Americans could hear the anguish in his voice and could sense the agony of his words. Still, no one came to aid of this soldier suffering out there all alone.
After several hours one American could tolerate it no longer. He climbed over the top of the trenches and, under fire, belly crawled across “no man’s land” to get to the young German. The firing ceased when both sides saw what was happening.
When the American finally got to the soldier, he disentangled him from the barbed wire then picked him up. Carrying this wounded man cradled in his arms he walked straight to the German side and delivered him to his comrades. He then stood up and quickly turned around to start back. Suddenly someone grabbed him by his shoulder and forcefully spun him around. There he faced a German officer who was wearing the Iron Cross, Germany’s highest honor for bravery. The German officer brushed off the mud and the dirt from the American’s uniform. He jerked the Iron Cross from his uniform and pinned it on the American.
As the American made his return, hundreds of soldiers watched in hush disbelief. No rifles were fired. No one uttered a word. In the shell-blasted landscape, the American cautiously sidestepped the barbed wire. He carefully avoided the craters. He made it back.
In the middle of a world war, he had shown them that even if it was only for a few brief moments there could still be a peace on earth and goodwill toward men.
James Martin Davis, of Omaha, is a lawyer and a Vietnam combat veteran.