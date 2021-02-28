Midlands Voices: Attorneys warrant a penalty for irresponsible professional conduct

Chambers’ complaint cited the broad public reaction including, as stated by the Lincoln Journal Star: “Nebraskans should be embarrassed that Attorney General Peterson ... supported such a ridiculous claim...[and] Nebraska citizens should be incensed at and embarrassed by the actions their elected officials took.” And The World-Herald stated the Texas lawsuit “was a contrived fallacious legal argument underpinned by wild-eyed theories. ... Without merit or any necessity whatsoever, they [Peterson supported by Evnen] signed all Nebraskans on to that. ... It was shameful.”

It was the Counsel’s job to assess whether the facts as alleged support the claims based on existing law or a logical extension thereof. Yet, the most relevant questions were not answered in the dismissal letters. For example: What legal authority leads to the conclusion their claims were not frivolous? What case supports the proposition that one state can bring an action against another state to attack the election process of that state? What case supports a remedy that nullifies the votes of millions of voters? Which of the 55-60 cases thrown out by the courts and affirmed on appeal in numerous states (including the four states in the Texas lawsuit) was wrongly decided?