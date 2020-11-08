Midlands Voices: Bacon's election-night remarks point to important principles

Like other residents of Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District, I was bombarded with negative and baseless attacks on every candidate running for office. Long gone are the days when a candidate actually tried to inform voters of the principles and policies why they should be entrusted to serve in public office. That being said, I was refreshed to see true leadership displayed by Congressman Don Bacon in his election-night victory speech. It was refreshing to see the congressman immediately support the election process and discuss the need to move away from extreme partisanship form both sides of the political parties in order to make progress in the coming years.

In a district that supported Joe Biden for president, it was both interesting and refreshing to see a center-right conservative who is willing to work in a bipartisan manner get reelected to Congress by a comfortable margin. In his remarks I believe the congressman had an important message for the Republican Party and especially to the youth of our party. His understanding that he can’t always be accountable to the extremist in the Republican Party that demand 95% support of GOP positions can’t continue if we want to make progress in the coming years.