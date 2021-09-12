Midlands Voices: Ben Franklin's experience offers a lesson about present-day vaccination

The facts are that as of today, more than 350 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the U.S. and multiples of this number around the world, without evidence of serious long-term problems. Additionally, since the vaccine was introduced, more than 95% of severe cases and deaths have occurred in unvaccinated individuals. A recent survey showed that 96% of U.S. physicians have opted to get the vaccine and to have their family members do the same, compared to 50% of the general population.

The WHO estimates that the COVID pandemic has claimed more than 4 million lives globally. This tragic number is still a fraction of what it would have been without the millions of vaccines given in the past few months.

When one is not sure of what to do, one will often resort to inaction. This, after all, is what Ben Franklin did — but he bitterly regretted that decision. He hesitated to give his son the vaccine, then realized in hindsight that the safer option would have been to give the vaccine. The risk of vaccine side effects is much lower than the risk of the illness itself. Too often, we think the worst is not going to happen to us, until it does — and by then it is too late.

Arwa Nasir is a professor in the Department of Pediatrics at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. This essay reflects the writer’s personal view and is not an institutional statement by UNMC.