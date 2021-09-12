Midlands Voices: Ben Franklin's experience offers a lesson about present-day vaccination

Benjamin Franklin wrote:
“In 1736 I lost one of my sons, a fine boy of 4 years old, taken by the smallpox in the common way. I long regretted that I had not given it to him by inoculation, which I mention for the sake of parents, who omit that operation on the supposition that they should never forgive themselves if a child died under it. My example showing that the regret may be the same either way and that therefore the safer should be chosen.”
Many of the decisions we make each day are easy, but medical decisions tend to be harder because the attendant risk is often higher. Sometimes we may struggle to decide which is the safer option.
Among all the wonders of modern medicine, vaccinations are one of the most miraculous.
The eradication of many contagious diseases within the past century has doubled the human lifespan – from around 40 years in 1900 to around 80 years today — and prevented more than half of all annual deaths in the U.S. and worldwide. Hundreds of millions of vaccines are administered daily, and a robust side-effect tracking system can quickly detect serious side effects. The track record of vaccine safety and efficacy is hard to deny.
Despite all this, there is still much anxiety about the COVID-19 vaccine. Many people are declining to take the vaccine or to give it to their children. Fear of side effects may drive this rejection, but we must be clear that the safer option is determined by facts, and not by fear.
The facts are that as of today, more than 350 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the U.S. and multiples of this number around the world, without evidence of serious long-term problems. Additionally, since the vaccine was introduced, more than 95% of severe cases and deaths have occurred in unvaccinated individuals. A recent survey showed that 96% of U.S. physicians have opted to get the vaccine and to have their family members do the same, compared to 50% of the general population.
The WHO estimates that the COVID pandemic has claimed more than 4 million lives globally. This tragic number is still a fraction of what it would have been without the millions of vaccines given in the past few months.
When one is not sure of what to do, one will often resort to inaction. This, after all, is what Ben Franklin did — but he bitterly regretted that decision. He hesitated to give his son the vaccine, then realized in hindsight that the safer option would have been to give the vaccine. The risk of vaccine side effects is much lower than the risk of the illness itself. Too often, we think the worst is not going to happen to us, until it does — and by then it is too late.
Arwa Nasir is a professor in the Department of Pediatrics at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. This essay reflects the writer’s personal view and is not an institutional statement by UNMC.