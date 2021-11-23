Midlands Voices: Beware of these five holiday-season scams

With 2022 rapidly approaching, scams targeting the public continue to rise and stir up trouble. The holiday season often catches consumers off guard — and scammers are waiting. Better Business Bureau (BBB) has a Naughty List with the top 12 scams of the holidays that are most likely to catch consumers and donors.
Many of the scams on this list are facilitated through emails and social media platforms. However, the latter is where most people are vulnerable. Caution should be exercised when clicking on social media ads about discounted prices, event promotions, job opportunities and donation requests.
If you are asked to make a payment or donation by wire or e-transfer through third parties, by prepaid debit or using gift cards, treat this as a red flag.
Be mindful of these scams that could cut into your holiday:
1. Misleading Social Media Ads. As you scroll through your social media feed, you often see items for sale from a small business. Sometimes the business even claims to support a charity to try to get you to order, or they offer a free trial. BBB Scam Tracker receives reports of people paying for items that they never receive, getting charged monthly for a free trial they never signed up for, or receiving an item that is counterfeit or much different from the one advertised. The 2020 BBB Scam Tracker Risk Report found that online purchase scams were the most common cons reported to Scam Tracker and the category with the most victims.
2. Alerts about compromised accounts. BBB has been receiving reports on Scam Tracker about a con claiming your Amazon, Paypal, Netflix or bank account has been compromised. Victims receive an email, call or text message which explains that there has been suspicious activity on one of their accounts, and it further urges them to take immediate action to prevent the account from being compromised. Be extra cautious about unsolicited calls, emails and texts.
3. Free gift cards. Nothing brings good cheer like the word “free.” Scammers have been known to take advantage of this weakness by sending bulk phishing emails requesting personal information to receive free gift cards.
If you have received an unsolicited email with gift card offers, do not open it. Instead, mark it as Spam or Junk. However, if you opened the email, do not click on any links.
4. Temporary holiday jobs. Retailers typically hire seasonal workers to help meet the demands of holiday shoppers. Shippers and delivery services are top holiday employers this year because of the increase in online orders and the need to get most of these packages delivered before the holidays. These jobs are a great way to make extra money, sometimes with the possibility of turning into a long-term employment opportunity. However, job seekers need to be wary of employment scams aimed at stealing money and personal information from job applicants.
Keep an eye out for opportunities that seem too good to be true. If the job involves receiving and reshipping packages or advance payments to you to purchase office equipment, you should contact the BBB before proceeding, because those are red flags that a scam is underway.
5. Top holiday wish list items. Low or ridiculously priced luxury goods, jewelry, designer clothing and electronics are almost always cheap counterfeits and knockoffs. This year, the Galactic Snackin’ Grogu Animatronic (aka Baby Yoda) and game consoles are some of the items in high demand. Be very cautious when considering purchasing these high-value items from individuals through social sites.
Jim Hegarty, of Omaha, is president and CEO of Better Business Bureau, Inc. serving Nebraska, South Dakota, the Kansas plains and southwest Iowa.