Midlands Voices: Beware of these five holiday-season scams

With 2022 rapidly approaching, scams targeting the public continue to rise and stir up trouble. The holiday season often catches consumers off guard — and scammers are waiting. Better Business Bureau (BBB) has a Naughty List with the top 12 scams of the holidays that are most likely to catch consumers and donors.

Many of the scams on this list are facilitated through emails and social media platforms. However, the latter is where most people are vulnerable. Caution should be exercised when clicking on social media ads about discounted prices, event promotions, job opportunities and donation requests.

If you are asked to make a payment or donation by wire or e-transfer through third parties, by prepaid debit or using gift cards, treat this as a red flag.

Be mindful of these scams that could cut into your holiday: