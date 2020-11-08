Midlands Voices: Biden and what history teaches about skilled leadership

What does Joe Biden know that we do not know? Why do some of us still ask if Biden is big enough for the job?

Abraham Lincoln failed in the election of 1860 to win a clear majority and was often considered too big himself but too small for the job.

FDR was described by a luminary of the 1930s as a man with a wonderful personality but a second-rate mind.

Churchill was thought to be incompetent for his mistakes during World War I. But today he is often described as one of the two men who won World War II. FDR was the other.

Pope John 23rd was considered too old when the College of Cardinals elected him. “He’ll be in interim pope,” many said, yet he turned the Church around and headed it into the future.

Harry Truman was at times the “Senator from Pendergrass,” the crooked boss of Kansas City, or the “Little Man from Missouri.” Today historians place him among our finest presidents.

LBJ spent his early days in Congress supporting every Southern anti-civil rights measure ever presented, yet as president told his wife, “Bird, I’m the president of the United States, not a congressman from the South, and I’m going to sign that civil rights law because it’s right.”