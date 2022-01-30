Midlands Voices: Big downtown plans are confluence of vision and hard work

It is not often in one’s life when you can be sure that an appointment on your calendar represents a key moment in the history of a city. I have been fortunate to have experienced a few of those in my career, but none greater or more historic than the announcements of both the City of Omaha’s commitment to build a modern streetcar to serve the urban core of our metro and Mutual of Omaha’s new headquarters in downtown. These two projects, complementary of each other, will forever change the face of our community.
Projects like this just don’t come about through happenstance. They come about at the confluence of vision and hard work. Riverfront Redevelopment Project. Mutual of Omaha. City of Omaha. Greater Omaha Chamber. All have been focusing on what is critical for Omaha’s shared future.
For the Riverfront Redevelopment partners, rebuilding the core of downtown and attracting people to the riverfront was only the beginning. There was also the expectation that such an investment in the downtown would lead to economic growth. For Mutual of Omaha, it was about long-term economic vitality, their ability to retain and attract the best and the brightest talent, and how to do all this while making an impact on their community.
For the City of Omaha, it was about providing the impetus for growth and development through dynamic infrastructure investments that would result in economic and population growth. For the Greater Omaha Chamber, it was about taking steps toward accomplishing the vision our community put forth during the Omaha 2040 process: a vibrant urban core with amenities that attract people, investment and high paying jobs of the future.
This isn’t the first time that Mutual of Omaha has invested in the future of our community. They are an icon in our city for a reason. Fifteen years ago, the development of Midtown Crossing was the pivotal piece of the puzzle that would lead to the dynamic midtown Omaha we know today. With this project, Midtown Crossing will again be the focus of redevelopment and bring the rest of the urban core into play. We appreciate and recognize Mutual’s commitment to Omaha through these megainvestments in the core of our city.
The City of Omaha has taken a giant step forward in providing new dynamic infrastructure that will bring more people, companies and jobs to the very heart of our community. The streetcar will be the center of a multimodal transportation infrastructure that connects north and south with east and west, moving people more efficiently than ever before, utilizing all forms of transportation and even making parking more efficient.
The chamber has used its ability to convene and collaborate in order to focus attention on the core of our city. The chamber created committees of volunteers and experts in the field to build a regional transportation strategy. Promoted by the ConnectGO initiative, this group of professionals found the path forward to a more efficient regional transportation strategy that included the streetcar as a vital link to community growth.
Our Urban Core Committee has worked tirelessly to develop a strategy that includes infrastructure, housing, retail, policy and development concepts for the future. This group and its recommendations have been crucial in moving the streetcar project forward. In addition, our economic development team continues to work with businesses to land projects that will create jobs in the urban core.
It took the efforts and leadership of many, in government, the community and business, to get these two momentous projects to this point. Today, we can actually see what the future will look like. Tomorrow, we do the work to ensure that these projects are only the beginning of something remarkable and special.
David G. Brown is president and CEO of the Greater Omaha Chamber.