Midlands Voices: Big downtown plans are confluence of vision and hard work

It is not often in one’s life when you can be sure that an appointment on your calendar represents a key moment in the history of a city. I have been fortunate to have experienced a few of those in my career, but none greater or more historic than the announcements of both the City of Omaha’s commitment to build a modern streetcar to serve the urban core of our metro and Mutual of Omaha’s new headquarters in downtown. These two projects, complementary of each other, will forever change the face of our community.

Projects like this just don’t come about through happenstance. They come about at the confluence of vision and hard work. Riverfront Redevelopment Project. Mutual of Omaha. City of Omaha. Greater Omaha Chamber. All have been focusing on what is critical for Omaha’s shared future.

For the Riverfront Redevelopment partners, rebuilding the core of downtown and attracting people to the riverfront was only the beginning. There was also the expectation that such an investment in the downtown would lead to economic growth. For Mutual of Omaha, it was about long-term economic vitality, their ability to retain and attract the best and the brightest talent, and how to do all this while making an impact on their community.