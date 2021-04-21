Midlands Voices: Bill would set sensible property tax limit

The limit of LB 408 does not apply to funds necessary to repay bonds of any type. And it allows a local governing board to exceed its limit if it so chooses, as long as average growth in the ensuing three year period averages no more than 3%.

Furthermore, it will sunset after six years.

And in the spirit of local control, LB 408 allows the local voters to override the limits.

Anger and frustration are common among Nebraskans burdened with the third-highest agricultural and fourth-highest residential property taxes in the country. This angst may someday manifest itself in the form of a voter-initiated ballot proposal that could put our state in an untenable situation. Anything we can do to achieve progress on the property tax issue will mitigate this risk.

LB 408 provides an opportunity to show Nebraska taxpayers that we care about their concerns over property taxes. And it does so in a way that will not impair the ability of local government to provide the services Nebraskans expect.

But the story does not end there, nor should our efforts. We must continue to work toward adequate and fair state support of our local governments. Education funding reform, and even reform of local government funding, must remain a priority. And the reasonable limits of LB 408 are an important part of the process, and should be enacted.

Tom Briese, an Albion resident, is a state senator representing District 41 in the Nebraska Legislature. He is a member of the Revenue Committee.