Midlands Voices: Black history is Nebraska’s history, too

This Black History Month, students across the nation have learned about Dr. Martin Luther King’s crusades in the south, the Harlem Renaissance in New York, and that our nation’s first Black president was a community organizer from Chicago.

But what will school children learn about the Black history episodes that occurred right here in Nebraska.

The state’s very founding demonstrates a pivotal moment in the struggle for freedom. The Nebraska Territory was organized under the 1855 Kansas-Nebraska Act, which repealed the longstanding ban on slavery in Midwest established through the 1820 Missouri Compromise. The 1855 law nullified this and gave settlers and the territorial legislature the power to decide if Nebraska would be a free or slave state under the Popular Sovereignty doctrine.

For six years, Nebraska’s territorial legislature battled over the fate of slavery in the state. Only in 1861, with the coming Civil War, did lawmakers finally ban slavery, after defeating Gov. Samuel W. Black’s veto.

Nebraska’s motto, “Equality Before the Law” is also a reflection of these tensions as the “Whites only” voting provision in the state’s constitutional charter had to be removed before Congress would grant statehood. The legislature passed a resolution to support and ratify the 14th Amendment, and in so doing guaranteed Nebraska’s entrance into the Union.

The 14th Amendment and the 1866 Civil Rights Acts guaranteed equal access under the law to all Americans, and because of these provisions, homesteading became a possibility for African Americans. Following the Civil War, thousands of formerly enslaved people came to the Great Plains to work the land, prosper, and build a better life for their families. The largest and longest lasting Black homesteading community in Nebraska was Dewitty.

Located in Cherry County, in the sandhills along the South Dakota border, residents with great faith renamed the township Auspicious. While the Homestead Act of 1862 afforded settlers 160 acres, the Kincaid Act of 1904 provided citizens with a whopping 640 acres to “prove up.” They built sod homes, grew crops, and raised cattle to take to the Omaha stockyards. Community members established schools, a post office, a church, and on the first Sunday of August, barber R.H. Hannahs hosted a picnic.

But poor soil quality, drought, and the Great Depression made it difficult for the homesteaders to earn a living. By 1936, settlers had all sold their land away But for nearly two decades, they maintained a vibrant community.

As the 20th century progressed, African Americans shifted their gaze from rural expanses to the dynamism of urban communities. Omaha drew thousands of African Americans with steady employment in meatpacking and on the railroads. As the Black population grew, its members created a thriving community with grocery stores, professional offices, and social halls.

The city’s strategic location on the main line of the Union Pacific Railroad, allowed residents to hear nationally acclaimed musicians like Count Basie, Duke Ellington, Dizzy Gillespie and native son Preston Love, at the Dreamland and Carnation Ballrooms. Renowned athletes like Bob Gibson and Gale Sayers, both hailed from and gave back to this community.

Institutions like Mildred Brown’s Omaha Star and Dan Goodwin’s Spencer Street Barbershop have anchored the business corridor for over half-a-century, while exciting new organizations like North Omaha Information Support Everyone (NOISE) and the Union for Contemporary Arts are propelling its future. North Twenty Fourth Street remains a “street of dreams.”

These shining moments, however, occurred in the face of great adversity. Racial violence, gerrymandering, school segregation, interracial marriage bans, and redlining are all part of Nebraska’s history, too. But these shameful, often horrific, episodes should not be allowed to dim the bright light of a community that has organized, resisted and flourished.

The African American Midwest Documentary Project’s recently launched website, AfricanAmericanMidwest.com, documents these and other aspects of Nebraska’s Black history, placing it in the context of the larger regional history of the African American Midwest.

As the month comes to a close, Nebraskans should look beyond. Beyond February as the only time we consider the Black American experience and beyond the oft-told narratives of where these histories happen. Within our own communities, there are stories of triumph and failure; hard work and celebration; redemption and reconciliation to inspire us all.

Black history is Nebraska’s history too.

Ashley Howard is assistant professor of history and African American studies at the University of Iowa. An Omaha native, Howard is a consulting producer for the African American Midwest Documentary Project which includes the documentary website, AfricanAmericanMidwest.com, and the forthcoming public television documentary, “The African American Midwest: A 400 Year Fight for Freedom.”