Midlands Voices: Black people: 'We are dying daily' because of anti-vax claptrap

Frustration, thy name is COVID-19, aka Cyrus the Virus.

Overwhelming is the frustration engendered by the flood of virus misinformation deluging the nation. Being Black, I am particularly perplexed and distressed by the volume of Black people among the deluded COVID-denying, anti-vaxxer crowd. We are dying daily.

During a weekly podcast called “The Ernie Chambers Show,” regardless of my topic, I preliminarily vent my frustration with Black people who spurn vaccination. Between two people — one of whom speaks only English and the other only Greek, there can be no meaningful oral communication. “When in Rome …”

Due to the deference paid to religion by many in the Black community, I resort to a scripture-based appeal (“speaking their language”) comprising a series of biblical verses:

Jesus described you all when he warned: “They will not be persuaded though one rose from the dead.” (Luke 16:31) “Let them alone, they be blind leaders of the blind; and if the blind lead the blind, both shall fall in the ditch.” (Matthew 15:14)