Midlands Voices: Black people: 'We are dying daily' because of anti-vax claptrap

Frustration, thy name is COVID-19, aka Cyrus the Virus.
Overwhelming is the frustration engendered by the flood of virus misinformation deluging the nation. Being Black, I am particularly perplexed and distressed by the volume of Black people among the deluded COVID-denying, anti-vaxxer crowd. We are dying daily.
During a weekly podcast called “The Ernie Chambers Show,” regardless of my topic, I preliminarily vent my frustration with Black people who spurn vaccination. Between two people — one of whom speaks only English and the other only Greek, there can be no meaningful oral communication. “When in Rome …”
Due to the deference paid to religion by many in the Black community, I resort to a scripture-based appeal (“speaking their language”) comprising a series of biblical verses:
Jesus described you all when he warned: “They will not be persuaded though one rose from the dead.” (Luke 16:31) “Let them alone, they be blind leaders of the blind; and if the blind lead the blind, both shall fall in the ditch.” (Matthew 15:14)
Nevertheless, deeming myself to be my brothers’ and sister’ keeper, I forge onward, echoing Prophet Jeremiah’s anguished lament: “Oh, that my head were waters and mine eyes a fountain of tears that I might weep day and night for my people!” (Jeremiah 9:1) – followed by: “My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge.” (Hosea 4:16)
A horse led to water cannot be forced to drink, and a fool led to school cannot be forced to think. If the shoe fits …
I am reduced to the role of a sower who can merely cast seeds and must rely on other forces to determine if they take root and grow.
However, not all is gloom and doom on the COVID front. Heartening is it to witness the enthusiasm of young children eager to get their shot. Continuing the scriptural theme, they may be viewed as the fulfillment of Isaiah’s prophesy of hope: “A little child shall lead them.” (Isaiah 11:16) May adults be led to heed them!
Despite Ben Franklin’s assertion that “Little strokes fell big oaks,” if I had my druthers, I’d be dealing mighty strokes with the great ax of the legendary giant lumberjack Paul Bunyan against the twin oaks of COVID-denial and anti-vaccination claptrap and trumpeting “TIMBER!!”
Ernie Chambers, a former Nebraska state senator from Omaha, is the longest-serving lawmaker in Nebraska history.