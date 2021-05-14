Midlands Voices: Bold infrastructure program will bring major benefits to the country

When President Eisenhower proposed building a 41,000-mile “National System of Interstate and Defense Highways,” he was responding to the needs of the country at that time. Having marveled at Germany’s highway system during World War II, he wanted a system that would get rid of unsafe roads, eliminate traffic jams, and create efficient routes to quickly travel across the country. Supporters of this highway system also believed it would help Americans quickly escape cities that came under a nuclear attack.

Today, the system that was built from his vision is old and needs to be replaced. Our political leaders need to invest in our nation’s infrastructure to meet today’s challenges.

An efficient transportation system is critical to our country’s ability to effectively compete in today’s global economy. As America’s largest steel producer, Nucor alone uses over 1 million trucks, 150,000 railcars, and over 5,000 barges for transporting raw materials into our mills and shipping steel out to our customers every year.