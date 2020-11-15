Midlands Voices: Boys Town National Hotline bolsters youth suicide prevention

We were heartened to see the World-Herald focus attention on the mental health needs of young people in its recent editorial, “Increase in youth suicides requires community response.”

When it comes to keeping young people safe, there is no such thing as being too aware or having too many resources.

For students and families throughout Douglas County, life-saving help can be accessed quickly and easily in a multitude of ways, which is critically important now. The ongoing pandemic has disrupted mental health services in many schools while also contributing to increases in depression, anxiety, substance abuse and post-traumatic stress disorder. This is a dangerous combination that, without greater awareness and action, can lead to tragedy.

The Boys Town National Hotline is collaborating and working alongside more than 80 area schools through the Safe2HelpNE tip line. This important partnership allows students to anonymously report threats to the safety or well-being of others by calling, using a mobile app or going online at safe2helpne.org.