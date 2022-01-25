Midlands Voices: Breaking the links of social media's modern chain letters

You’ve seen them in your Facebook feed, those long, cloying posts that begin something like this: “Everyone says, if you need anything, I’ll be there for you ... I bet that only a few will share this post to help raise awareness ...”; “... I look at those who take the time to read this post until the end ... maybe 5 or 6 will ...”; “With the side effects of chemo or radiation, you will never be 100% again ...”; or “Please pray for me and my family as we deal with …”

At first, the reader might mistake these for the original post of a friend. But a closer examination will reveal, that no, that social media friend copied this (and these posts’ instructions demand that one copy, not merely share, the post) from another person on the social media platform. Indeed one can trace a chain of copies across Facebook. I found one that had been copied by a million people.

These posts are centered on several themes. Some have to do with financial well being. The reader is prompted to copy it and reply “yes” to “The next 24 hours will surprise you financially. ”

Or, they ask for reassurance that others will be “there” for them in times of mental depression.