Midlands Voices: Breaking the links of social media's modern chain letters

You’ve seen them in your Facebook feed, those long, cloying posts that begin something like this: “Everyone says, if you need anything, I’ll be there for you ... I bet that only a few will share this post to help raise awareness ...”; “... I look at those who take the time to read this post until the end ... maybe 5 or 6 will ...”; “With the side effects of chemo or radiation, you will never be 100% again ...”; or “Please pray for me and my family as we deal with …”
At first, the reader might mistake these for the original post of a friend. But a closer examination will reveal, that no, that social media friend copied this (and these posts’ instructions demand that one copy, not merely share, the post) from another person on the social media platform. Indeed one can trace a chain of copies across Facebook. I found one that had been copied by a million people.
These posts are centered on several themes. Some have to do with financial well being. The reader is prompted to copy it and reply “yes” to “The next 24 hours will surprise you financially. ”
Or, they ask for reassurance that others will be “there” for them in times of mental depression.
But most focus on illnesses such as cancer; “Please, in honor of a friend or family member who has died ... or is still fighting cancer, copy and paste (don’t just share) on your page ...”
These posts also share several characteristics in common. First, they appear to be original to the friend who posted it. Next, they are guilt-inducing, casting doubt on people’s compassion. They usually center on some misfortune that somehow will be alleviated or diminished if the reader just copies the post. They rely on old superstitions about bad luck. They are probably fake. And they appeal to a desire for easy virtue. Rather than actually listen to a cancer patient to learn how they feel, for example, and extend help by driving them to a doctor’s appointment, one can appear virtuous by merely cutting and pasting a generic post.
These posts result in long continuous chains across social media, which brought me back to a phenomenon I recall from back in my pre-digital/social media life. Back to the days when people primarily communicated by land line or letter. Back then, there was the chain letter. Chain letters, like the social media posts, usually involved some concern or superstition around fate, bad fortune, illness, etc. They were usually sent through the postal service, but sometimes got routed around the internal mail systems of large corporations. Like the social media post, the letter came from a co-worker, a friend or relative, (although it had presumably made its rounds through a long chain of friends of friends and so on). Breaking the chain could bring bad luck. They were fake before we had fake news.
So the next time we see one of these pleas in our social media feed, we should remember it is just a 21st century chain letter. Feel free to break the chain. It won’t bring bad luck, and it might prompt us to take a needed social media break. It might also remind us to go out into the real world and drive that neighbor with cancer to their chemo appointment.
Rebecca Fahrlander, Ph.D., is a recently retired adjunct professor of psychology and sociology who worked in corporate management earlier in her career.
