This week marks the return of an annual tradition that is uniquely Omaha as eight teams and hundreds of thousands of fans are welcomed to experience the Men’s College World Series.

Having served as the host institution for more than 70 years, it remains clear to all of us at Creighton University that the “Greatest Show on Dirt’s” legacy in Omaha is not a product of mere chance or happenstance; rather, it is the result of shared purpose and passionate care for our community.

The story of how individuals like Jack Diesing Sr., and Byron Reed, both Creighton alumni, along with then-mayor Johnny Rosenblatt and others, brought — and kept — the Men’s College World Series in Omaha speaks to our city’s character of ingenuity, determination and, above all, collaboration.

These are the same values that the city has relied upon throughout the years to see us through some of this tournament’s most challenging moments, such as its uncertain future in Omaha in 2010 and the pandemic that led to its cancelation in 2020. These trials only served to strengthen the bonds that hold our community together and deepened our resolve to support this special event.

In our role as host, each year dozens of Creighton athletics staff dedicate innumerable hours to provide resources and expertise in support of a successful tournament experience for the players, coaches, families, fans and NCAA representatives; not to mention the many contributions of Creighton students and faculty volunteers. Yet, we know Creighton is just one part of an immense and coordinated effort to ensure all who visit in June leave with timeless memories and plans to return. From the availability of additional team practice facilities at UNO to curated experiences at local businesses, the Men’s College World Series truly serves as a catalyst for bringing together members of our community for a shared cause.

This annual event is one that exemplifies the Creighton mission of educating and caring for the whole person and living to serve others. Throughout the year, we strive to show our students that through collective purpose and community involvement we can transform the world in profound and meaningful ways. So, too, every June — and beyond — in coming together we lift the city up, so that it may continue to flourish and shine brightly.

We see this across Omaha through substantial investments around the RiverFront, an influx of dynamic new businesses to the west, renovations to the Gene Leahy Mall, innovative development initiatives like Millwork Commons, Civic Square and the Builder’s District, as well as forward-thinking infrastructure projects in all directions that position our city to excel and succeed.

At Creighton University, we share this commitment to the future of Omaha — our home for the past 145 years. Squarely within the urban core, we are reimagining areas of our campus so that they can provide the northeast of downtown with more greenspace, safer traffic routes for pedestrians and bicyclists, and enhanced connectivity. We are also building new community event venues and world-class educational facilities that will nurture our students’ academic, emotional and spiritual growth so that they may go on to serve our city and state in even more significant ways.

In 1950, when the Men’s College World Series needed a new home, it was a sense of shared vision and collaboration that allowed Nebraska to step up to the plate and pave the “Road to Omaha.” So, as we welcome the sporting world back once again, let us always remember to keep our gaze fixed on the horizon as we work together to reach for something greater than we could accomplish by ourselves.

Play ball!