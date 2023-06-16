This week marks the return of an annual tradition that is uniquely Omaha as eight teams and hundreds of thousands of fans are welcomed to experience the Men’s College World Series.
Having served as the host institution for more than 70 years, it remains clear to all of us at Creighton University that the “Greatest Show on Dirt’s” legacy in Omaha is not a product of mere chance or happenstance; rather, it is the result of shared purpose and passionate care for our community.
The story of how individuals like Jack Diesing Sr., and Byron Reed, both Creighton alumni, along with then-mayor Johnny Rosenblatt and others, brought — and kept — the Men’s College World Series in Omaha speaks to our city’s character of ingenuity, determination and, above all, collaboration.
These are the same values that the city has relied upon throughout the years to see us through some of this tournament’s most challenging moments, such as its uncertain future in Omaha in 2010 and the pandemic that led to its cancelation in 2020. These trials only served to strengthen the bonds that hold our community together and deepened our resolve to support this special event.
People are also reading…
In our role as host, each year dozens of Creighton athletics staff dedicate innumerable hours to provide resources and expertise in support of a successful tournament experience for the players, coaches, families, fans and NCAA representatives; not to mention the many contributions of Creighton students and faculty volunteers. Yet, we know Creighton is just one part of an immense and coordinated effort to ensure all who visit in June leave with timeless memories and plans to return. From the availability of additional team practice facilities at UNO to curated experiences at local businesses, the Men’s College World Series truly serves as a catalyst for bringing together members of our community for a shared cause.
This annual event is one that exemplifies the Creighton mission of educating and caring for the whole person and living to serve others. Throughout the year, we strive to show our students that through collective purpose and community involvement we can transform the world in profound and meaningful ways. So, too, every June — and beyond — in coming together we lift the city up, so that it may continue to flourish and shine brightly.
We see this across Omaha through substantial investments around the RiverFront, an influx of dynamic new businesses to the west, renovations to the Gene Leahy Mall, innovative development initiatives like Millwork Commons, Civic Square and the Builder’s District, as well as forward-thinking infrastructure projects in all directions that position our city to excel and succeed.
At Creighton University, we share this commitment to the future of Omaha — our home for the past 145 years. Squarely within the urban core, we are reimagining areas of our campus so that they can provide the northeast of downtown with more greenspace, safer traffic routes for pedestrians and bicyclists, and enhanced connectivity. We are also building new community event venues and world-class educational facilities that will nurture our students’ academic, emotional and spiritual growth so that they may go on to serve our city and state in even more significant ways.
In 1950, when the Men’s College World Series needed a new home, it was a sense of shared vision and collaboration that allowed Nebraska to step up to the plate and pave the “Road to Omaha.” So, as we welcome the sporting world back once again, let us always remember to keep our gaze fixed on the horizon as we work together to reach for something greater than we could accomplish by ourselves.
Play ball!
OWH Midlands Voices May 2023
Stephen Lazoritz writes, "Memorial Day is an opportunity for the nation to pause and reflect on the sacrifices made by those who have given their lives in service to their country. Unfortunately, too many have given in to the “war within” and have taken their own lives."
Veronica Raussin writes, "We must never forget those men and women who made it home, but lost a battle to drug addiction and mental illness."
U.S. Rep. Don Bacon writes, "Memorial Day is a far more somber day because of its true meaning, to honor the fallen who have died defending this nation."
Douglas County Commissioner Roger Garcia writes, "All community residents and voters deserve to have an active voice and representative at all levels of government."
Nebraska Sen. Danielle Conrad writes, "The most effective way to help poor children is to make sure their parents have what they need to provide for them."
UNL Chancellor Ronnie D. Green writes, "Sam’s words, his “credo”, are simple, but profound. And they are highly instructive for all of us: Dream big. Work hard. Stay humble."
Angie Miller writes, "A child who receives literacy support is more likely to experience increased academic growth, is more prepared to articulate their ideas and has more confidence in expressing themselves."
Julie Masters writes, "May is National Older Americans month. A time to celebrate the good things about aging. And yes, there are good things."
Jason Ball, Tim Burke and Bryan Slone write, "Anyone who claims Nebraska’s high tax revenues are an anomaly has not been paying attention."
Brinker Harding writes, "The voices of District 4 will not go unheard."
Emily Patel, M.D., writes, "Medical decision-making should be left to those who are best equipped to make informed, medically appropriate decisions: patients along with their physicians."
Sandy Scofield writes, "What was proposed and adopted by the Trust Board on May 4 is ambiguous, costly to comply with and ignores legislative intent. Quite a step away from the vision of the creators of the Trust."
Midlands Voices: The world is facing uncharted waters, but Nebraska can lead the way towards a solution
Carl Dickinson writes, "We have a lot of work to do to foster an understanding about the food supply, production, and explain how water access is self-protective of all Americans."
Kathleen Erickson writes, "The U.S.-Mexico border is a symbol of our increasingly divided world. We can overcome the division if we recognize our common humanity."
Hannah Hayes writes, "No one will be able to escape the effects of climate change because the environment doesn’t care what degree you hold or stocks you own."
Jan tenBensel writes, "Nationally, Nebraska ranks No. 2 in ethanol production with 24 ethanol plants across the state. The industry employs Nebraskans in rural areas of the state."
Rebecca Fahrlander, Ph.D., writes, "We are responsible for our behavior. But there are also structural, technological and situational components to this bad behavior."