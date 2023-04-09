When we think of bullying, we tend to think of a kid being mean to others on a playground or in a school hallway. And that is certainly one type of bullying.
But adults bully others, too, and they do it in a number of environments from work settings to social media sites, community organizations to parking lots.
I have written previously about the social harassment of women in public spaces, which is one type of bullying on an individual level. And anyone who has been on social media for awhile has seen trolls bully others virtually. I have seen one example where a man bullied and threatened a relative on social media for posting news articles about a politician he disliked.
A divided, angry society like our own is fertile ground for increased bullying on the individual level, whether on social media or in-person.
People are also reading…
But bullying also happens at the organizational level. Here, the bully’s goal is to divide a group or organization, break it down, turn its rules against it, so he can take it over. He seeks to get his own way by intimidating others who disagree with him or who appear weak or powerless. The bully makes demands, constantly interrupts and challenges others.
Bullying behavior also includes loud, critical, threatening speech, yelling, physical intimidation and overwhelming by large numbers. In some extreme cases, the bully may disrupt meetings, creating chaos and anarchy. He breaks the rules and norms that hold the organization (and society) together, and in a sense, tries to take by force what others have built up over time.
Perhaps in part due to a general breakdown in norms and etiquette in America, bullying has seemed to become more prevalent, while paradoxically, being largely unrecognized.
If you have ever experienced that uncomfortable feeling of unease and/or that vague sense that you or others are being pushed around, it might be that bullying has taken place.
Bullies are often successful because victims do not realize what is going on until relatively late in the process. Loud, aggressive behavior is sometimes confused with energy and enthusiasm. Bringing in large numbers of new people or crowds can be mistaken for just bringing more people who want to join the organization, club, etc. Who can argue against growth?
Rude, disruptive behavior often gets excused. We tend to be so accustomed to most people following the rules most of the time, that it catches us off-guard when these rules are broken. So in the early stages, bullying behavior goes unchecked.
Bullying on a larger scale is similar to a hostile takeover of a corporation by activist shareholders, or a small country by a powerful neighbor. Countries, companies and organizations cannot long survive a breakdown in order, social norms, and shared ideas of what is acceptable behavior. Bullying on any level is dangerous as it undermines both individual autonomy/safety and the basic social order.
If we as individuals or a society are to stop bullying, we have to first become more aware of our social surroundings. We also need to recognize bullying behavior as it happens, and quickly act against it, before — like a virus — it spreads and becomes more difficult to control.
OWH Midlands Voices March 2023
Paul A. Olson writes, "Nebraska is not in a good position to face a nuclear exchange, though our congressional representatives have been quite enthusiastic about new nuclear weapons."
Kacie Ware writes, "It is unbelievably cruel that Nebraska lawmakers believe that they know better than me what is best for my health and my life."
Lisa Sinsel writes, "(Pharmacy benefit managers) are one of the most overlooked — yet harmful — parts of the prescription drug supply chain."
Alison Somin and Bradyn Lawrence write, "Every individual appearing before a court deserves an opportunity to be heard by an unbiased court. "
The Rev. Richard Mannel writes, "Any decision regarding pregnancy requires wisdom, knowledge and understanding of individual situations, not politics. LB 626 is politics."
Cyrus Jaffery writes, "We must act collectively to do the right thing. We cannot forsake our allies, especially the women among them."
David Hodges and Daryl James write, "School choice opponents prefer the status quo. They like having a captive audience, which guarantees revenue regardless of performance."
Colonel Chris J. Krisinger writes, "Americans need to understand how ending fossil fuels would actually change their lives. This is especially true if Americans want to continue flying."
Meghan Sheehan, M.D., writes, "This bill doesn’t end in a picture of happy, growing families."
Midlands Voices: Carbon capture utilization and storage technology critical to Corn Belt farms' profitability
Julius Schaaf writes, "The ethanol industry is critical to profitability on our farms, this CCUS is a technology that will assure the corn ethanol place in liquid fuels is extended far into the future.."
Abigail Drucker, M.D., writes, "People seek to simplify hard problems. We like to put clear, bright lines around difficult topics to better define how we solve them. In medicine, though, rarely are there ever clear, bright lines that define care in complex lives and complex medical situations."
Joseph O’Meara writes, "Nebraska is at a crossroads in this regard and can either lead the state to a better future or follow along obediently with other states that have stubbornly committed to dark, angry — but ultimately empty — promises."
Stephanie Daubert, Jeff Francis & Nick O’Tool encourage state elected leaders to stand up and advocate for reasonable reimbursement rates essential to Nebraska hospitals and the communities they serve.
Nicky Wik writes, "Copay assistance should be something decided between the nonprofit or pharmaceutical companies offering them, and the patient receiving them."
Retired U.S. Sen. Tom Harkin writes, "Everyone should be able to find and afford nutritious food to feed their families."
Donald R. Frey writes, "Independent of our political passions, can we rationally discuss the root causes of our spiraling death rate and come up with realistic solutions?"
Nebraska Sen. Lou Ann Linehan writes, "Why should the potential of other children, too many of whom are struggling, and who have no control over their family’s income or ZIP code, be limited?"
Omaha Public Schools Superintendent Cheryl Logan writes, "As frustrating as it is that anyone would use school safety for a hoax, we’re thankful everyone is safe and deeply grateful for law enforcement support."
Jayleesha Cooper and Brandon Villanueva Sanchez write, "The Opportunity Scholarship Act means more children, regardless of family income or zip code, can grow up to be neuroscientists, lawyers, or anything else they dream."
Will Spaulding, Ph.D., writes, "We can’t predict very accurately which patients will respond best to which treatment. The solution is a pragmatic trial-and-test approach."
Rebecca S. Fahrlander, Ph.D., writes, "Individuals run for and hold office. Each should be judged on his/her individual merit, experience and capability, not some category such as age, over which they have no control."
The Rev. Shari Woodbury writes, "Trying to impose one group’s religious beliefs on all of us by effectively banning abortion in Nebraska is wrong and un-American."
Raina Shoemaker writes, "With just 3,000 EVs in Nebraska, the EV market is still in its infancy ... But we are laying the groundwork right now for an industry that is likely to expand dramatically in the coming decades, so it is crucial for us to get it right."
Gary W. George writes, "A case could be made that a person on hospice has easier and even more readily available access to medical intervention because it is brought to them in their own homes."