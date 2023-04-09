When we think of bullying, we tend to think of a kid being mean to others on a playground or in a school hallway. And that is certainly one type of bullying.

But adults bully others, too, and they do it in a number of environments from work settings to social media sites, community organizations to parking lots.

I have written previously about the social harassment of women in public spaces, which is one type of bullying on an individual level. And anyone who has been on social media for awhile has seen trolls bully others virtually. I have seen one example where a man bullied and threatened a relative on social media for posting news articles about a politician he disliked.

A divided, angry society like our own is fertile ground for increased bullying on the individual level, whether on social media or in-person.

But bullying also happens at the organizational level. Here, the bully’s goal is to divide a group or organization, break it down, turn its rules against it, so he can take it over. He seeks to get his own way by intimidating others who disagree with him or who appear weak or powerless. The bully makes demands, constantly interrupts and challenges others.

Bullying behavior also includes loud, critical, threatening speech, yelling, physical intimidation and overwhelming by large numbers. In some extreme cases, the bully may disrupt meetings, creating chaos and anarchy. He breaks the rules and norms that hold the organization (and society) together, and in a sense, tries to take by force what others have built up over time.

Perhaps in part due to a general breakdown in norms and etiquette in America, bullying has seemed to become more prevalent, while paradoxically, being largely unrecognized.

If you have ever experienced that uncomfortable feeling of unease and/or that vague sense that you or others are being pushed around, it might be that bullying has taken place.

Bullies are often successful because victims do not realize what is going on until relatively late in the process. Loud, aggressive behavior is sometimes confused with energy and enthusiasm. Bringing in large numbers of new people or crowds can be mistaken for just bringing more people who want to join the organization, club, etc. Who can argue against growth?

Rude, disruptive behavior often gets excused. We tend to be so accustomed to most people following the rules most of the time, that it catches us off-guard when these rules are broken. So in the early stages, bullying behavior goes unchecked.

Bullying on a larger scale is similar to a hostile takeover of a corporation by activist shareholders, or a small country by a powerful neighbor. Countries, companies and organizations cannot long survive a breakdown in order, social norms, and shared ideas of what is acceptable behavior. Bullying on any level is dangerous as it undermines both individual autonomy/safety and the basic social order.

If we as individuals or a society are to stop bullying, we have to first become more aware of our social surroundings. We also need to recognize bullying behavior as it happens, and quickly act against it, before — like a virus — it spreads and becomes more difficult to control.