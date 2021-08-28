Midlands Voices: Burt County hospital closure reveals growing gaps in rural health system

What has happened in Burt County is representative of challenges across rural parts of the state, where there are large shortages of nurses, doctors, and techs, and where many critical medical treatments are becoming harder to access. Every single county in the state, except for Douglas and Lancaster, is designated as a shortage area for at least one type of primary care provider.

Western, northeastern, and parts of south-central Nebraska are most adversely affected, as only 39 counties of the state’s 93 have an OB-GYN, a huge drop from 49 just two years previous. A pregnant woman in a place such as Arthur will have to take a four-hour round trip to North Platte to see the nearest obstetrician.

In the absence of a critical hospital, Burt County is trying to pick up the pieces. Emergency Manager Andrew Donawa has proposed a community paramedic program that would place four trained paramedics in the county. These professionals would work in tandem with volunteer services to ensure patients are stabilized and moved to the nearest medical facility as safely and quickly as possible. This may be a necessary measure to fill the gap where a hospital ought to be. Even so, this solution is no replacement for hospital services, and is necessary only because those crucial services have become unavailable.