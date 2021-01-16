Midlands Voices: Can this damage to the nation be repaired?

Randy Moody made some important observations in his Jan. 13 Midlands Voices column about reactions to the riotous mob that swarmed the Capitol last week. I followed Randy as a reporter in the Omaha World-Herald’s Washington Bureau, and it was my privilege to cover the three lawmakers for whom Randy worked. In particular, I became well acquainted with Congresswoman Virginia Smith, having spent many hours with her over a period of some weeks in connection with a “day in the life” feature story.
The three lawmakers Randy worked for, staunchly conservative Republicans all, would have been horrified at the presidentially fomented riot that ensued while Congress was exercising its constitutional duty to formalize the election of the new president. I doubt those lawmakers, and many of their colleagues, would even recognize a party whose voters have fallen in thrall to an unprincipled, uncouth, failed businessman turned “reality” TV star whose years of lies resulted in last week’s storming of the Capitol.
I can only imagine what the outspoken Mrs. Smith would have had to say about her party being represented by a half-naked character sporting red-white-and-blue face paint and a horn-bedecked fur hat. Regrettably, the voters of Nebraska’s 3rd Congressional District, who overwhelmingly reelected Mrs. Smith for nearly two decades, are the same voters who overwhelmingly sought to return to office the man whose supporters charitably could be considered would-be performance artists.
But it’s a deadly serious matter. The pundit class — and many lawmakers — have spilled barrels of proverbial ink and endless air time assigning blame for last week’s insurrection. But few have noted that it’s voters who put people in office. Voters in Nebraska and across the nation who sought the president’s reelection must bear some responsibility for the logical outcome of their actions at the ballot box.
Watching and listening to the news coverage of last week’s uprising at that awe-inspiring symbol of our democracy was heartbreaking; it brought tears to my eyes. Many who visit or work on Capitol Hill, as I did as a reporter for nearly 15 years, rightly see the building as a sacred space. Its grandeur memorializes the unique imagination of the nation’s founders, who created a brand new — yet still imperfect —form of self-government.
Damage to a building can be repaired. I hope damage to our nation can be, too.
Mary Kay Quinlan, of Lincoln, recently retired as associate dean of the School of Journalism at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.