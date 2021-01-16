Midlands Voices: Can this damage to the nation be repaired?

Randy Moody made some important observations in his Jan. 13 Midlands Voices column about reactions to the riotous mob that swarmed the Capitol last week. I followed Randy as a reporter in the Omaha World-Herald’s Washington Bureau, and it was my privilege to cover the three lawmakers for whom Randy worked. In particular, I became well acquainted with Congresswoman Virginia Smith, having spent many hours with her over a period of some weeks in connection with a “day in the life” feature story.

The three lawmakers Randy worked for, staunchly conservative Republicans all, would have been horrified at the presidentially fomented riot that ensued while Congress was exercising its constitutional duty to formalize the election of the new president. I doubt those lawmakers, and many of their colleagues, would even recognize a party whose voters have fallen in thrall to an unprincipled, uncouth, failed businessman turned “reality” TV star whose years of lies resulted in last week’s storming of the Capitol.